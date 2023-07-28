fbpx Eagles bassist, co-founder Randy Meisner dies at 77
Home / News / The Industry / Eagles bassist, co-founder Randy Meisner dies at 77

Eagles bassist, co-founder Randy Meisner dies at 77

The Industry Jul 28, 2023
From left, Eagles founding members Bernie Leadon, Don Henley, Randy Meisner and Glen Frey. | Photo courtesy of the Eagles
Funeral services were pending Thursday for Randy Meisner, a singer, bassist and co-founder of the Eagles best known for co-writing and singing “Take It to the Limit,” one of the band’s many major hits.

Meisner died Wednesday night in Los Angeles at age 77 due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to a statement released by the band.

“As the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group, Poco, Randy was at the forefront of the musical revolution that began in Los Angeles, in the late 1960s,” according to the band’s statement.

“In 1971, Randy, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles and contributed to the band’s albums, ‘Eagles,’ ‘Desperado,’ ‘On The Border,’ ‘One of These Nights,’ and ‘Hotel California.’ He was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.'”

Meisner left the Eagles in 1977, after which he released a series of solo albums and ultimately with a number of new bands. After developing health troubles, he had not performed publicly since 2008, even turning down an offer to rejoin the Eagles for the band’s 2013 tour.

Before his work with Poco, the Nebraska native performed with Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band.

Meisner was married twice and had three children.

