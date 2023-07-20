Police seek man suspected of 2 sexual assaults, other crimes

Authorities on Thursday asked for the public’s help to find the 21-year-old man suspected of committing two sexual assaults and three other crimes in a six-day span.

Sergio Andrew Garcia is suspected in the series of attacks that began around 8:35 a.m. July 10, when he allegedly followed a woman on foot from the area of Olympic Boulevard and Albany Street in the Pico-Union district, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

According to the LAPD, Garcia sexually assaulted the woman and attempted to remove her clothing as she walked under the Harbor (110) Freeway on Olympic Boulevard, near LA Live Way.

Around 10:45 a.m. July 11, Garcia allegedly approached a woman from behind in the area of Chick Hearn Court and Georgia Street, near Crypto.com Arena, slapped her back and fled, the LAPD reported.

Garcia is suspected of committing three crimes on Saturday.

About 6 a.m. Saturday in East Los Angeles, Garcia allegedly attacked a woman outside her home in the 1000 block of Fraser Avenue.

“Suspect Garcia suddenly approached the victim from behind, pulled her hair and threw her to the ground,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

According to sheriff’s detectives, Garcia “punched the victim in the face multiple times.”

“Suspect Garcia was startled when a nearby citizen began yelling at him,” the sheriff’s statement said. “The suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the face two additional times prior to fleeing the location on a black (fixed-gear) bicycle.”

Rosalina Martinez, 67, told ABC7 that she was cleaning her front yard Saturday around 6 a.m. when she was attacked.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” she said in Spanish. “I screamed for help when he was punching me.”

Neighbors came out and called 911 and the suspect fled. Martinez has lived in the community for decades and says nothing like this has happened to her or anyone she knows before.

“Honestly I am afraid of going out alone on the street,” she said. “Very scared with fear that something will happen to me again.”

At around 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Garcia allegedly approached a woman as she walked home from church in the 1300 block of South Alvarado Street, south of Pico Boulevard, in the Pico-Union district, police said. He struck her in the face multiple times, knocking her to the ground and causing her to lose consciousness, according to the LAPD, which said he stole the woman’s property and ran from the scene.

At around 9:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Burlington Avenue, south of Pico Boulevard, Garcia allegedly approached another woman from behind as she rummaged through the trunk of her car, according to the LAPD, which said he sexually assaulted her and ran from the scene.

Garcia is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 151 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a mustache. Authorities said he is known to carry a black satchel with red lettering that spells “Gucci.”

Anyone with information about any of these crimes was asked to call LAPD Detective Quintanilla at 213-833-3750, or Detective Frias at 213-484-3632 or 213-484-3460.

Tipsters may also call the sheriff’s East Los Angeles station at 323- 264-4151, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.