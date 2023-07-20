Fires in Jurupa Hills burn over 30 acres; camp burns in Santa Ana River bottom

San Bernardino County firefighters battle the Oak Fire. | Photo courtesy of the San Bernardino County Fire Department/Twitter

Two brush fires that broke out Wednesday adjacent to a golf course in Jurupa Hills merged into one, scorching 35 acres before crews stopped the conflagration.

The noninjury fires were reported just after 2 p.m. in the vicinity of the Oak Quarry Golf Club, near Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine and hand crews from the county, Cal Fire-San Bernardino County, cities of Riverside, Ontario, Rialto and Pomona and other agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate upslope, not threatening any homes or other structures.

The fires, which combined into one at about 2:45 p.m., were on the boundary separating Riverside and San Bernardino counties, though most of the burn zone was in Riverside County. Riverside County and San Bernardino fire personnel were in unified command by 3 p.m.

The fire’s forward rate of spread was stopped shortly after 4 p.m. Fire crews reported the flames were 40% contained at around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday.

A mandatory evacuation was in effect for properties along Alder Avenue, south of Jurupa Avenue, in San Bernardino County. As of 4:45 p.m., an evacuation warning also remained in effect, encompassing the area northeast of Sierra Avenue, northwest of Armstrong Road and south of Jurupa Avenue, officials said.

Four Cal Fire air tankers and four water-dropping helicopters made a series of runs on the blaze that wrapped up about 4:30 p.m., when all of the aircraft cleared the location.

The cause of the fires was under investigation.

Transient camp blaze damages cars, motor homes along river bottom

A fire that broke out Thursday in a homeless encampment along the Santa Ana River bottom in Jurupa Valley scorched nearly an acre and damaged motor homes and other vehicles.

The blaze was reported shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Market Street and Via Cerro, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered a “large encampment well involved.”

At least two motor homes and two cars were in flames, officials said.

Firefighters encircled the blaze, preventing it from extending well into surrounding brush and expanding. The fire was contained within an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The river bottom is dotted with transient camps, despite efforts by the County Flood Control and Water Conservation District and the city of Riverside to remove and deter settlements.

Warming, debris and cooking fires are commonplace year-round.