fbpx Where to beat the LA heat
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Where to beat the LA heat

Where to beat the LA heat

Los Angeles Jul 14, 2023

Los Angeles Public Library. | Photo by Melinda Shelton (CC BY-NC 2.0)

by
share with

The city of Los Angeles’ Emergency Management Department Friday announced dedicated cooling centers are open, as temps are expected to reach triple-digit levels.

The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in various locations throughout the city, including:

  • Fred Roberts Recreation Center, located at 4700 S. Honduras St.;
  • Highland Park Recreation Center, located at 6150 Piedmont Ave.;
  • Canoga Park Senior Citizen Center, located at 7326 Jordan Ave., and;
  • Mid-Valley Senior Citizen Center, located at 8825 Kester Ave.

On Twitter, department officials said LA Public Library Branches will be activated Sunday to serve as cooling centers throughout the city during peak heat hours from 1 to 5 p.m., including:

  • Mid-Valley Regional Branch, located at 16244 Nordhoff St. in North Hills;
  • West Valley Regional Branch, located at 19036 Vanowen St. in Reseda;
  • North Hollywood Regional Branch, located at 5211 Tujunga Ave. in NoHo;
  • Arroyo Seco Regional Branch, located at 6145 N. Figueroa St. in LA;
  • Goldwyn-Hollywood Regional Branch, located at 1623 Ivar Ave. in LA;
  • Exposition Park Regional Branch, located at 3900 S. Western Ave. in LA;
  • San Pedro Regional Branch, located at 931 S. Gaffey St. in San Pedro, and;
  • West Los Angeles Regional Branch, located at 11360 Santa Monica Blvd.

Most cooling centers are served by one or more LA Department of Transportation Dash and Metro bus lines.

“Many of these (shelters) will be at city recreation and parks facilities, all of which offer shelter and cooling during regular business hours throughout the summer,” Emergency Management Department said in a statement.

The statement added, “When it’s hot outside, the more than 70 L.A. City Public Library branches around the city are also available for cooling and shelter during their regular business hours.”

The city’s Department of Recreation and Parks has a tool online to help Angelenos locate year-round pools and active pools in their communities, which can be accessed at laparks.org/aquatic/year-round.

“As we hit triple digit temperatures in the West Valley, please hydrate and take steps to stay cool,” Councilman Bob Blumenfield, whose Third District includes portions of the West Valley, wrote on Twitter. “Many city facilities including pools, libraries and rec centers are open and available to all.”

“With high heat in the forecast, it’s important to take care of your pets and protect them during the hot summer months,” Blumenfield added.

Angelenos can also find a nearby cooling spot using the city’s Cool Spots LA App at bit.ly/CoolSpotsLA.

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles Jul 14, 2023
share with
LA weekend adoption event to lower fees for dogs with black fur by
Crime Jul 14, 2023
share with
Gang members plead guilty in fatal shooting of LAPD officer by
Crime Jul 13, 2023
share with
LA City Councilman Curren Price’s arraignment delayed on criminal charges by
Los Angeles Jul 12, 2023
share with
Police seek public help finding 83-year-old man with dementia by
Los Angeles Jul 12, 2023
share with
Sheila E. receives unprecedented Hollywood Walk of Fame star by
Los Angeles Jul 12, 2023
share with
Los Angeles Housing Department will investigate residential hotels by
More
Skip to content