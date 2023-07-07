fbpx Controller: City of LA has over $50 million sitting in idle funds
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / Controller: City of LA has over $50 million sitting in idle funds

Controller: City of LA has over $50 million sitting in idle funds

Politics Jul 07, 2023
cash, benjamins, 100s
| Photo by melpaul199/Envato Elements
by
share with

A new report identified more than $50 million of unspent money held by the city of Los Angeles in idle special funds, of which $10 million could be used for housing and homelessness functions, according to the City Controller’s Office.

In analyzing $5.43 billion held in 661 different special funds, the controller’s office discovered special funds that have had no activity for at least two years — and 62 have been untouched for more than 10 years.

While there are often specific restrictions on expenditures from these funds, the analysis showed more than $50 million in idle resources that city departments could use to meet the purposes for which the funds were collected.

That $50 million includes more than $10 million earmarked for housing and homelessness expenditures.

“Our commitment to transparency and accountability impels us to continually press for maximizing the impact of public resources,” LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia said in a statement. “Prudent reserves are vital for long-term fiscal sustainability. Yet letting funds sit in obscure accounts for years at a time shortchanges the people of Los Angeles at a time when they are insisting on greater responsiveness from their city government.”

The report includes detailed proposals for utilizing these untouched resources, calling on departments to submit expenditure plans for putting these idle funds to work

Mejia also recommended the termination of a number of these special funds to redeploy their balances — or to return them to the source, including approximately $600,000 to the city’s General Fund or General Fund reserves.

Chief Deputy Controller Rick Cole added that the Controller’s Office will “continue to monitor the use of public resources and work for systemic change that eliminates bureaucratic barriers which slow progress.”

More from Politics

LA County Jul 07, 2023
share with
Downey juvenile hall to reopen, replacing 2 ‘unsuitable’ facilities by
Impact Jul 05, 2023
share with
Inside Safe homeless spending approaches $40 million by
Los Angeles Jul 05, 2023
share with
Padilla named voting member of LA council pending certification by
Crime Jul 05, 2023
share with
Riverside Councilwoman Cervantes arrested for alleged DUI by and
Business Jul 03, 2023
share with
LA council passes resolution in support of on-strike WGA writers by
Los Angeles Jul 01, 2023
share with
Padilla declares victory in LA City Council District 6 special election by
More
Skip to content