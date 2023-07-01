Shooting incidents in the LA area this past week

| Photo by mblach/Envato Elements

As is the unfortunate norm, authorities reported a number of shooting deaths and injuries that occurred throughout Los Angeles County over the last seven days.

Woman shot to death in Valinda

A woman was shot to death Saturday during a gang-related, drive-by shooting in Valinda, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:10 a.m. in the 15500 block of Fellowship Street, several blocks south of Interstate 10 in the San Gabriel Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The victim, who was described as a female Hispanic adult, was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the female was a victim of a drive-by shooting while she was outside in front of the location,” sheriff’s officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot during attempted robbery in downtown Los Angeles

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot during an attempted robbery in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11 p.m. Friday to 788 S. Grand Ave. and Eighth Street where they learned the victim was standing outside when a man approached him and demanded money and his possessions, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim refused and the suspect shot at him twice, striking him once, police said.

The victim ran away and called an acquaintance to take him to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

There was no suspect description.

Man shot while riding a bicycle in Sun Valley

A 38-year-old man was shot by an unknown assailant in Sun Valley and police Saturday are investigating the shooting.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department ‘s Foothill Division responded at 11:40 p.m. Friday to 7941 Cleon Ave. and Strathern Street where the victim told them he was riding his bicycle and noticed he had been struck by gunfire, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim called Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, who took him to a hospital in stable condition.

There was no suspect description.

Woman suspected of fatally shooting man in South Los Angeles arrested

A woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in South Los Angeles on Thursday evening was arrested.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 7:42 p.m. to the 100 block of West 27th Street, south of Adams Boulevard, and upon their arrival, witnessed a woman shoot a man, Officer J. Chavez told City News Service.

The woman was arrested after a brief pursuit, Chavez said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered a weapon at the scene they believe was used in the shooting, Chavez said.

Shooting in South LA leaves one dead; suspect sought

A shooting in the South Los Angeles area Wednesday left one person dead, and authorities were looking for the suspect.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 a.m. near 87th and Figueroa streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim, described only as a male, who died at the scene.

According to a report from the scene, the victim was shot while driving a car. A suspect described only as a male fled on foot and was being sought, police said.

Anyone with information about the death was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

LAPD: Armed suspect fatally shot by police in Manchester Square

Police Wednesday shot and killed a man who allegedly fired gunshots near where officers were conducting a traffic stop in the Manchester Square area, and investigators were working to determine if the gunman was targeting the officers or someone else.

The shooting occurred at about 12:50 a.m. near Florence and Western avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Officers were conducting a traffic stop for a red-light violation in the area of Western Avenue and Florence Avenue when officers heard and saw a male fire several shots,” police said in a statement several hours after the shooting.

“Officers returned fire (and) the suspect … was struck by gunfire,” police said. “The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the suspect deceased at scene. A firearm — a ghost gun — was recovered at scene and will later be booked as evidence. Who the suspect’s intended target (was) is under investigation.”

Police had earlier said that as the officers were conducting the traffic stop, the suspect had approached them on foot and opened fire on them, prompting them to return fire.

The suspect — who the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Thursday as Michael Edward Meadows — was about 25 years old, police said.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

During the investigation, officers discovered an illegal marijuana dispensary, police said, adding that approximately six people inside the dispensary were detained and transported to the LAPD’s 77th Street station.

The investigation was ongoing.

One of two suspects arrested in fatal Long Beach shooting

A man was shot to death outside a Long Beach convenience store and his alleged killer was in custody Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Isaac Marshell IV, 27, of Long Beach, died at the scene, the LBPD reported.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside of a business when he was involved in a physical altercation with two male suspects,” police said.

“The victim left the scene,” police said. “He later returned to the business in his vehicle and parked out front. While the victim was inside his vehicle, the same two male suspects approached him and assaulted him. During the altercation, one of the suspects shot the victim.

“Officers arrived on scene shortly after the shooting and apprehended the shooting suspect near the crime scene,” police said. “The second suspect fled the scene on foot and remains outstanding.”

Darrell Brock, 24, of Pennsylvania, was booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, police said.

“At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown but is believed to be an unprovoked attack,” police said.

Detectives were set to present their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration this week, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man fatally shot in Pico Rivera

A man was fatally shot in Pico Rivera and detectives Wednesday were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Sheriff’s deputies from the Pico Rivera Station were called at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday to the 9400 block of Underwood Street, near Whittier and Passons boulevards, regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, said sheriff’s homicide Lt. Patricia Thomas.

Mark Luna, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man fatally shot in Long Beach

A man was shot and killed in Long Beach Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to 10th Street and Long Beach Boulevard to a report about a shooting that occurred at a 7-Eleven store around 7:30 p.m., the video news service LBCode3Media reported.

Long Beach Police Department officers followed a trail of blood going across the street near Alamo Court, where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to LBCode3Media.

A preliminary investigation revealed one firearm shell casing, along with shattered glass, was discovered in the parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect description.

SWAT team arrests man after standoff in Long Beach

A man who allegedly fired shots at a vehicle then fled into his home in Long Beach was arrested Tuesday following an hours-long barricade standoff.

Officers initially went to the 400 block of East Seventh Street about 6:35 a.m., the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a male adult suspect fired a gun at the adult male victim’s unoccupied vehicle,” police said in a statement.

“The suspect was observed fleeing into his residence,” police said. “Officers established a perimeter and the SWAT team was activated, (and) nearby residents evacuated and/or sheltered in place.”

The suspect was taken into custody about noon, police said. His name was not immediately available for release.

No injuries were reported, police said. Traffic was routed away from the area as a precaution while the standoff continued, but streets were reopened once the suspect was arrested.

Man killed in downtown shooting near Union Station

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday near Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

Police were called around 1:27 a.m. to Cesar Chavez Avenue and Alameda Street regarding a shots fired call and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshots wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told City News Service.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no suspect description.

One wounded in Hollywood shooting

One person was shot in Hollywood Monday evening.

Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Hollywood Division responded at 9:53 p.m. to North Gower Street and Carlton Way regarding a shots fired call and upon their arrival found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. CBS 2 reported the victim was in critical condition.

Podany said witnesses told police four suspects drove away from the scene north on Gower Street in a white sedan. There was no suspect description.

Man killed in South LA; gunman at large

A man was shot to death Sunday evening in South Los Angeles and police were searching for his killer.

The unidentified victim was shot near the intersection of West 90th and South Figueroa streets around 7:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles police Sgt. William Hines of Southeast Division.

The man died at the scene, Hines said. His age was not immediately known.

A motive for the shooting was unknown, Hines said. It’s unknown if it was gang-related and police have no description of the shooter and no known witnesses, Hines said.

Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to call LAPD’s Southeast Division at 213-972-7828 or LAPD’s 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Police investigate ‘no-hit’ shooting in Long Beach

Long Beach police Sunday were investigating an exchange of gunfire between two men that left no one injured or wounded.

A man exited the passenger seat of an SUV and approached another man seated in the driver’s seat of a sedan around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The two men had an argument, which escalated into an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The suspects fled the location prior to police arrival. Officers dispatched to the 200 block of Alamitos Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. located evidence that included shell casings and strike marks.

“Suspect information and the motive for the shooting is under investigation,” according to a police statement.

Suspected drunk gunman arrested in Long Beach

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly flashing a handgun to a woman at a Long Beach restaurant Sunday morning, then later firing the weapon while under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

A woman was sitting at the bar of a restaurant in the 6300 block of East Pacific Coast Highway when the suspect touched her arm inappropriately, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

When the woman said she did not want to be touched, the suspect allegedly displayed a firearm, then put it back into his waistband before leaving the location. Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 12:55 a.m. Sunday.

At about 1:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a “no-hit” shooting call in the 7100 block of Marina Pacifica Drive, where they contacted a suspect who matched a description given by a witness.

“Officers arrested the suspect and a firearm was located on his person,” police said. “The suspect appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.”

Officers gathered evidence that included casings and strike marks, police added.

The suspect was later identified as the same man who allegedly displayed the firearm in the restaurant.

No injuries were reported in either instance.

Roberto Morsquera was arrested on suspicion of exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner, sexual battery, public intoxication and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner. His bail was set at $25,000.

Knife-wielding homeless man shot by officers at Little Tokyo hotel

A homeless man is in stable condition at a hospital, suffering from at least one gunshot wound after he allegedly refused officers’ commands to drop a knife they say he had been threatening patrons with at a hotel Sunday morning in Little Tokyo.

The shooting occurred at 3:48 a.m. at the Miyako Hotel on 328 E. First St., the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Police said they received a call about a “man with a knife threatening staff” at about 3:30 a.m.

“When the officers arrived they saw a man with a knife in the lobby,” according to an LAPD statement. “They gave him commands to drop the knife. The suspect failed to obey the officers’ commands, he advanced towards the officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Paramedics rushed the suspect, who is in his 30s, to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No officers were injured.