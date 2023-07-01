Prado Dam patriotic mural in Corona to light up on Fourth of July
The newly restored Prado Dam mural will be bathed in light this Fourth of July, a sight to be seen by evening motorists traveling the 91 or 71 freeways in Corona, Riverside County officials announced Thursday.
In the spirit of Independence Day, the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has arranged to light up the Prado Dam Bicentennial Mural. The one-night only event will be designed and implemented by Atmosphere Events Pro.
“We are thrilled to display the Prado Dam Bicentennial Mural in a different manner and in celebration of this nation’s independence,” Jason Uhley, general manager and chief engineer of the county water district, said in a statement. “After celebrating the collaborative effort to restore the mural to its original glory, we wanted to take another step and honor all those who made it possible.”
Citing “environmental concerns,” officials said the mural lighting will only occur on the evening of the Fourth of July, and lighting equipment will be removed the next day.
“The original mural was completed on June 17, 1976, by 20 girls and ten boys from Corona High School to celebrate our nation’s bicentennial,” officials said. “In April 2023, the mural was restored after an extensive effort led by Supervisor Karen Spiegel and the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.”
The Prado Dam Bicentennial Mural spans 76,800 square feet and is about six times the size of Mount Rushmore, officials said.