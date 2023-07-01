fbpx Prado Dam patriotic mural in Corona to light up on Fourth of July
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Prado Dam patriotic mural in Corona to light up on Fourth of July

Prado Dam patriotic mural in Corona to light up on Fourth of July

Riverside County Jul 01, 2023
An aerial view of the Prado Dam Bicentennial Mural. | Photo courtesy of Riverside County
by
share with

The newly restored Prado Dam mural will be bathed in light this Fourth of July, a sight to be seen by evening motorists traveling the 91 or 71 freeways in Corona, Riverside County officials announced Thursday.

In the spirit of Independence Day, the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has arranged to light up the Prado Dam Bicentennial Mural. The one-night only event will be designed and implemented by Atmosphere Events Pro.

“We are thrilled to display the Prado Dam Bicentennial Mural in a different manner and in celebration of this nation’s independence,” Jason Uhley, general manager and chief engineer of the county water district, said in a statement. “After celebrating the collaborative effort to restore the mural to its original glory, we wanted to take another step and honor all those who made it possible.”  

Citing “environmental concerns,” officials said the mural lighting will only occur on the evening of the Fourth of July, and lighting equipment will be removed the next day.

“The original mural was completed on June 17, 1976, by 20 girls and ten boys from Corona High School to celebrate our nation’s bicentennial,” officials said. “In April 2023, the mural was restored after an extensive effort led by Supervisor Karen Spiegel and the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.” 

The Prado Dam Bicentennial Mural spans 76,800 square feet and is about six times the size of Mount Rushmore, officials said. 

More from Riverside County

Crime Jun 30, 2023
share with
Police: Alleged thief already in custody linked to Riverside burglaries by
Fire Jun 30, 2023
share with
Brush fire west of Perris fully contained, burns 68 acres by
LA County Jun 29, 2023
share with
Local leaders, Newsom react to Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action by
Politics Jun 28, 2023
share with
Report shows highest paid on Riverside County government payroll by
Business Jun 28, 2023
share with
Morongo Casino to host 2 job fairs in July by
Fire Jun 28, 2023
share with
Blaze west of Perris burns about 55 acres, threatens properties by
More
Skip to content