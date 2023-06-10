Another spate of shooting crimes happen this week in LA County

| Photo by alexbowmore/Envato Elements

Gun violence plagued the Southland again this week, as a number of shooting-related incidents occurred throughout the Los Angeles area.

Woman shot dead; possible suspect rushed to hospital

Officers found a woman in her 30s shot dead this morning in South Los Angeles, and paramedics rushed a possible suspect to a hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 2:58 a.m. Saturday to the area of 65th Street and Harvard Boulevard regarding a “woman down,” the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wounded possible suspect was described as a 58-year-old man.

A news videographer at the scene reported that the woman was found dead in the middle of a street, but no further details were immediately available.

Man fatally shot in North Hollywood

A man in his early 20s was shot and killed in an alley in a drive-by shooting Saturday in North Hollywood.

Officers from the Los Angels Police Department’s North Hollywood Division were called at 1:30 a.m. to 10923 Magnolia Blvd. near Vineland Avenue where they learned the victim was walking in the alley when an unidentified suspect drove by, shot at him several times and drove away, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect or vehicle description available.

One killed, two wounded in Azusa shooting

A man was fatally shot and two others were wounded in Azuza and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Deputies responded at 11:01 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, west of South Azusa Avenue where they found the victims, said Sheriff’s homicide Lt. Hugo Reynaga.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department took the wounded victims to a hospital in unknown conditions.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are assisting the Azusa Police Department with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot in South Los Angeles

A 29-year-old man was shot Friday in South Los Angeles and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The victim was discovered inside a vehicle at 60th Street and Western Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.

Officers responded to the shooting scene around 5:20 p.m., Madison said.

There was no suspect description provided, and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Man killed in shooting near Watts

Sheriff’s detectives Friday are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed in an unincorporated area bordering Watts.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Century Station responded at 7:55 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of East 93rd Street and Hooper Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said homicide Lt. Patricia Thomas.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Three shot at South Los Angeles car wash

Three males were shot at a South Los Angeles car wash Thursday evening.

A car approached the three victims at the car wash at West and Hyde Park boulevards around 6:30 p.m., a male exited the rear passenger side and began firing, injuring all three victims, police said.

The suspect reentered the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

All three victims were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions, police said.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting.

Two men killed in shooting at motel in Lancaster; suspects sought

Two men were fatally shot at a motel in Lancaster during an apparent robbery, and the suspects were being sought Thursday, authorities said.

Deputes from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday to the 44000 block of Sierra Highway, said Lt. Omar Camacho of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Investigators believe there were multiple suspects and the motive was robbery,” Camacho said in a statement.

“When deputies arrived, they located one victim inside a motel room, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Camacho said. “Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Deputies located another victim in the parking lot area of the motel, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Information was not immediately available on the identities of the fatally wounded men.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man fatally shot in Boyle Heights

A 41-year-old man who was fatally shot in Boyle Heights was identified Thursday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday to the 3100 block of Wynwood Lane, south of the Golden State (5) Freeway, and they learned the victim was sitting in a car when suspects drove up to him and shot at him several times, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service.

Raul Hernandez died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. His city of residence was not known.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle description was available. Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Woman wounded in South Los Angeles drive-by shooting

A 27-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Police responded to a shots fired call at 12:15 a.m. to Figueroa and West 101st streets where they learned the victim was standing outside when a suspect drove up to her and fired several shots, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman told City News Service.

The suspect drove away east on 101st Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics in stable condition.

Teen wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition Thursday after he was shot in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 12:15 a.m. to 1249 E. 48th St. and Hooper Avenue where witnesses told them the victim was standing outside with a friend when the suspects approached them and fired several shots, striking the victim, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

There was no suspect description.

Four suspects arrested in killing of security guard in Hollywood Hills

Four men were behind bars Wednesday in connection with the killing of a security guard who was gunned down at an illegal gambling establishment in the Hollywood Hills area during an attempted robbery.

Steven Hans Dunkel, 23, of Glendora; Matthew Scott Riley, 29, of Panorama; Michael John Blankenship, 52, of Oxnard; and Rudy Javier Madrid, 26, of North Hollywood, were all arrested Monday, according to jail records. All were being held in lieu of $2 million bail, except for Madrid, whose bail was set at $200,000.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, all four were booked on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of Anthony Rivas, 32, of North Hollywood, who was shot about 3:40 a.m. May 31 in the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard.

Police said two armed male suspects wearing ski masks entered the rear of the building that morning, intending to commit a robbery. The security guard began observing the two suspects and removed a pistol from his waistband.

One suspect pointed a rifle at the security guard and fired multiple times, striking and fatally injuring the guard. The suspects fled the scene empty-handed after searching the establishment for money, police said.

After obtaining search warrants at the suspects’ residences, detectives discovered the getaway car used in the killing and two assault rifles used in the crime, police said.

Detectives presume the four suspects may be responsible for other armed robberies, specifically of underground casinos, and asked anyone who may have been victimized to come forward.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Bucknell at 818-374-1928.

Man fatally shot in Hollywood Hills; suspect sought

A 39-year-old man standing outside a house in the Hollywood Hills was shot and killed before sunrise Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 7800 block of Fareholm Drive, near Orange Grove Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The man was standing outside the house talking to another man, who pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing information from the LAPD.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by the coroner’s office as Emil Lahaziel.

The suspect fled the scene shortly after the shooting, police said.

No description was available of the suspect or vehicle. Investigators were unsure of the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Two injured in shooting near downtown LA; suspect arrested

Two people were injured in a shooting south of downtown Los Angeles Tuesday and a 35-year-old man was taken into custody.

Officers responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports of shots fired at 17th Street and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police found two people wounded at the scene, and both were taken to hospitals in unknown condition, but both were considered stable, police said. The victims were described as a man and a woman in their 30s.

Police said the shooting occurred in a parking lot, where the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds for unknown reasons.

The male victim was shot multiple times, police said. The woman was shot once. Both victims are presumed to recover from their injuries.

KNX News reported that the suspect got onto a Metro bus after the shooting, and police tracked the bus down and arrested the still-armed man, who was not immediately identified.

Baby shot at hamburger restaurant in South Los Angeles

A 1-year-old girl was shot in the foot at a hamburger restaurant in South Los Angeles Monday.

Officers responded to 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. regarding a shots fired call where a child was injured, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, the Los Angeles Times reported. Podany said police did not have any information about her condition.

Two suspects were last seen traveling southbound on Avalon Boulevard in a silver Kia Optima with an unknown Texas license plate number, police said. KCAL reported that the suspects fired several rounds into the Monster Burger restaurant at 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard, then fled.

Both suspects were described men in their 20s, one wearing a black jacket while the other wore a gray coat.

Police recovered .40 caliber and 9mm ammunition at the scene, Podany said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call 911. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Two men injured in shooting in Gramercy Park area; investigation underway

A shooting early Monday in the Gramercy Park area of Los Angeles left two men injured.

Officers were sent to the 1800 block of West Manchester Avenue about 12:20 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Two men were taken for hospital treatment in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was released. A motive for the shooting was not known, police said.

The shooting occurred near a taco truck, according to reports from the scene, but it was unclear if the crime was connected with the truck or with other reported robberies recently of food trucks in the South Los Angeles area.

One such crime occurred on May 28 about 11:50 p.m., when two men robbed a taco truck at gunpoint near 103rd Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, according to the LAPD. Security video was circulated of the crime, and police urged anyone with information to call 877-LAPD-247.

A pair of taco vendors were targeted in robberies late last week, one at 92nd Street and Central Avenue, and another a short time later near 103rd Street and Compton Avenue.

Man Fatally Shot in Downtown LA; Investigation Underway

A man was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday, police said.

The shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of First and Hill streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics pronounced the man, in his 30s, dead at the scene. Information was not immediately available on his identity.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide detectives at 213-486-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

LAPD searching for two suspects involved in North Hollywood drive-by shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department says it was searching overnight for two men involved in a drive-by shooting at a retail center in North Hollywood.

The shooting in the 11000 block of Victory Boulevard near Vineland Avenue happened around 9:30 p.m., according to KTLA News.

No one was hit in the shooting but the male victim of the shooting had the back window of his white Mercedes G-Wagon SUV shot out, the LAPD told KTLA.

The suspects were last seen heading on Victory Boulevard toward Tujunga Avenue, KTLA reported.

One suspect was described as a Black male around 20 years old. No description of the second suspect was available, the station reported.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with security guards in downtown LA

A suspect on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire Sunday with two security guards, which left one of them with a gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 7 a.m. in the area of Washington Boulevard and Los Angeles Street, where a second suspect — described only as a female — was taken into custody, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Paramedics sent to the scene at 7:03 a.m. rushed at least one person to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Police said that person, a security guard, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

No further information was immediately available.

Man found fatally wounded in Pomona

A man was found fatally wounded in Pomona, authorities said Sunday.

Police received a call about 7:30 p.m. Saturday of a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Holt and Lorrane avenues, said Pomona police Sgt. Edgard Padilla.

Paramedics responded to the location and rushed the man to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Padilla said.

A motive for the shooting was not known.

Pomona police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 909-620-2095. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man Found Shot to Death in Lancaster

A man was found shot to death in Lancaster, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 43400 block of 7th Street East, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and there was no other information available.

The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man found shot to death in an alley in Pomona

A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in an alley in Pomona, authorities said.

Officers dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to an alley off of Garey Avenue and Grove Street located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Pomona Police Department reported.

Arriving paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting was not known.

Pomona police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 909-620-2085. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.