Inmate escapes from facility in Perris

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help Monday to find an inmate who escaped from an “alternative custody placement” facility in Perris.
Robert Staricka, 48, is white, 6 feet tall, weighs 225 pounds and has blond hair and brown eyes.
Staricka has a number of tattoos, including “STARICKA” on the upper part of his back, a rose with “Mom” underneath it on the left side of his neck, and a swastika near his left armpit.
Staricka is known to frequent Riverside, Lake Elsinore and Murrieta, the sheriff’s department reported. Anyone seeing him was urged to call 911.