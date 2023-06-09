fbpx Silver Alert: Missing woman last seen in Lakewood
Silver Alert: Missing woman last seen in Lakewood

Missing Jun 09, 2023
Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
A Silver Alert was in effect Friday in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 73-year-old woman who was reported missing after last being seen in Lakewood.

Raquel Behar was last seen at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday near Roseton Avenue and 207th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Behar is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 152 pounds, has gray eyes and brown hair. Authorities said Behar is believed to be on foot.

Anyone who sees Behar or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the suspicious or disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

