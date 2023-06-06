fbpx LA mayor to chair US Conference of Mayors homeless task force
Home / News / Politics / LA mayor to chair US Conference of Mayors homeless task force

LA mayor to chair US Conference of Mayors homeless task force

Politics Jun 06, 2023
Mayor Karen Bass speaks with an unhoused Angeleno. | Photo courtesy of the city of Los Angeles
by


As the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 91st Meeting in Ohio concluded Monday, the president of the organization announced that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass would chair the USCM Task Force on Homelessness.

According to Bass’ office, USCM’s task forces are designed to address individual issues requiring the “immediate attention of a select group of mayors in the conference.”

Mayor Bass is a driven leader with a passion for helping others,” Hillary Schieve, USCM president and Reno mayor, said in a statement. “She is confronting some of the most difficult challenges facing American cities and I admire her dedication to her community.

“The conference needs strong leaders like Mayor Bass in these elevated roles and I’m excited to see the work that she’ll do.”

On the issue of homelessness, Bass in a statement emphasized the “crisis we face” requires a “unified response.” Bass also thanked the Schieve for appointing her to the task force.

“I look forward to locking arms with mayors throughout the country and organizing this task force to secure national resources and change in national policies to allow us to bring more of our unhoused constituents inside,” she said.

During the four-day conference, which began Thursday, Bass was also selected to serve as a member of the USCM Advisory Board.

The mayor met with federal and local leaders, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge. Bass also participated in a forum Sunday on local strategies to reduce homelessness and convened Los Angeles County mayors and California mayors to continue working to solve the crisis.

