Los Angeles City Council celebrates first Tourism Day

The Los Angeles City Council celebrated its first Tourism Day at City Hall Tuesday, with officials touting the tourism industry as a powerful engine for the local economy.

Councilwoman Traci Park, chair of the council’s Trade, Travel and Tourism Committee, welcomed guests from across the tourism industry. She noted that tourism drives over a half-million jobs in the county of Los Angeles and fuels the city’s budget through “generated revenue and fostering an environment for business, economic and workforce development.”

“I take immense pride in representing the 11th District, the Westside of Los Angeles, which includes LAX, the entry point for tens of millions of visitors every year, as well as Venice Beach — our city’s number one tourist destination,” Park said. “I recognize that the tourism elements in our city are linked and interdependent.”

Park said Tourism Day represents a “unique opportunity” for industry leaders to get to know City Hall and become familiar with elected leaders.

“We want you to be familiar with the legislative process so that you can be part of the conversation,” Park said.

Adam Burke, president and CEO of the nonprofit Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, expressed his gratitude to be joining council members for the event.

“Los Angeles Tourism has the great privilege of serving as the city’s official nonprofit tourism promotion organization through global sales and marketing efforts,” Burke said. “Our goal every day around the world is to elevate Los Angeles as the premier destination for both leisure travel and for professional meetings and events.”

He acknowledged the tourism industry took a “hit” during the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in the “total loss of nearly 200,000 jobs, $42 billion in lost business sales and $353 million in lost general fund receipts from the transient occupancy tax.”

But the industry is “seeing readily promising signs for recovery,” he added. In 2022, LA Tourism recorded $287 million in general fund contribution through the transient occupancy tax.

“At the end of the day, what makes tourism so critical to our community is the incredible infusion … (of) guests from around the world,” Burke said.