Authorities seek public help finding missing man in Compton

Authorities sought public help Tuesday to find a 46-year-old man last seen in Compton.
Marcos Trujillo Arroyo was last seen Saturday in the 1100 block of South Exmoor Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Arroyo was described as a 5-foot-9 Hispanic man weighing 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a mustache. Deputies also noted that Arroyo has a missing left eye. The clothing he was last seen wearing remains unknown.
Anyone with any information regarding Arroyo’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.