Fun things to do in SoCal this week: June 9-15

Bernadette Peters. | Photo by Andrew Eccles

Back for more Pride events in SoCal? Well don’t miss out LA Pride, the queen of Broadway Bernadette Peters singing in Pasadena, multiple community events in the SGV, and the play “Back Porch.” Read on for even more fun like a beer fest, a Puerto Rican festival, some flamenco and some other surprises.

June 9

Bernadette Peters In Concert

Pasadena Civic Auditorium | 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | June 9-11 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

Broadway’s brightest star and Stephen Sondheim’s most stunning muse, Bernadette Peters will offer an unforgettable evening of song from the Broadway shows she’s received accolades for, as well as from all her Grammy Award winning and nominated albums.

LA Pride In The Park

LA State Historic Park | 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | June 9-10 | lapride.org

Headliners Megan thee Stallion (Friday) and Mariah Carey (Saturday) will be joined by other acts like Fletcher, King Princess, Symone, Gigi Goode, Dorian Electra, G Flip,The Scarlet Opera, Violet Chachki, Gottmik, and Sasha Colby, among others. Aside from great music, you’ll get to enjoy tons of food and drinks (including alcohol), local vendors and LGBTQ+ exhibitors, giveaways, Erotic City for the leather community, and so much more.

‘Into The Breeches!’

International City Theatre Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center | 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | June 9-25 | ictlongbeach.org

“We Can Do It!” So said Rosie the Riveter, and so say the women of Long Beach in “Into the Breeches!” With all the male members of its company fighting overseas, it looks like Long Beach’s Oberon Playhouse must cancel the 1942 season opener: an ambitious combination of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV” and “Henry V” known as “The Henriad.” But Maggie isn’t ready to give up so easily. Can the show be pulled off without the men? Maggie thinks it can, and she’s sure the now-absent director — her husband — would approve. Board president Ellsworth Snow is unconvinced, but company diva Celeste Fielding jumps at the chance to play Prince Hal. With a rallying cry of “the show must go on,” Maggie assembles a band of passionate if inexperienced performers. Will their production be a victory on the home front, or a target for rotten tomatoes?

626 Night Market: Orange County

OC Fair & Event Center | 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | June 9-11 | 626nightmarket.com

The event features more food, merchandise, crafts, and arts vendors plus games, music, and entertainment. Haunted by prophecies and goaded by his ambitious wife, Macbeth sets in motion an evil and bloody rise to the throne. A grand and gripping tale of murder, treason, ambition and greed that follows Macbeth’s transformation from battlefield hero to bloody tyrant, Shakespeare’s supernatural thriller remains startlingly relevant in today’s political climate.

June 10

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | June 10-Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

Max Lawrence and Willow Geer in “Macbeth.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

Native Voices 29th Festival Of New Plays & American Indian Arts Marketplace

The Autry Museum | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | June 10-11 | theautry.org

Devoted to “developing and producing new works for the stage by Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, and First Nations playwrights,” Native Voices is staging the first readings in front of a live audience of “Central Standard Time” by Maddox Pennington (Cherokee) and “Comanche Girl on the Moon” by Dustin Tahmahkera (Comanche). “Central Standard Time” explores notions of home, navigating generational and cultural differences, and the process of reconnecting to one’s Nation and family. “Comanche Girl on the Moon” asks what cultural ties might be lost in search of new starts. Additionally, shop for traditional artwork, jewelry, and fashion at the American Indian Arts Marketplace.

LA Independent Beer Fest – The signature event of LA Beer Week

ShoreLine Aquatic Park | 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | June 10 | eventbrite.com

Kicking off LA Beer Week, the fest features 75 independent craft breweries, live music by Feed the Kitty and other artists, local food, games, and more.

Altadena: 2nd Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Walkabout

Altadena | June 10 | eventbrite.com

Starting with an opening ceremony at Altadena Library and closing with the festival at the Altadena Senior Center, the walkabout will include giveaways, spiritual exploration, a picnic, shopping, guest speakers, performances, resource tables, a health fair, an art gallery, and a classic car and motorcycle show.

‘Summer Of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | June 10-Aug. 26 | academymuseum.org

Spanning seven decades and several continents, genres, and filmmaking styles, the concert film series showcases iconic and inspiring musical performances captured on film 一 from dizzying eclectic festival bills to intimate artist showcases. Featured performers include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Ozborne, and Beyoncé. The limited series concludes with “Metallica: Through the Never” in 3D (2013), featuring a special post-screening conversation with members of the band Metallica.

“The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert” (Jackson, 1970/2022)

Second Saturday ArtWalk

Downtown Pomona | 119 W. Second St., Pomona, CA 91766 | June 10 | downtownpomona.org

Celebrating that “Love Wins,” the ArtWalk this month will feature resource vendors in addition to its other vendors, music, food, entertainment and lots of art.

Norton Simon Garden Party

Norton Simon | 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, California 91105 | June 10 | nortonsimon.org

Welcome the start of summer by exploring the museum’s Monet-inspired sculpture garden, listening to live jazz, eating, drinking, sketching plein air or creating your own floral ornaments using herbs, flowers and citrus.

818 Night Market

Mission Hills Christian Church | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | June 10 | the818nightmarket.com

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

June 11

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | June 11-Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

Jon Sprik, Taylor Jackson Ross, Jonathan Blandino in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

Puerto Rican Festival

Rainbow Lagoon Park | 400 Shoreline Drive, Long Beach, CA 90802 | June 11 | fiestalegre.com

Pack up a picnic, blankets and lawn chairs for a day on the waterfront featuring live music from Orquesta Taino, Orquesta Borinquen, Orquesta La Obsesion, Sangre Nueva and Manny Cepeda Orquesta. If you don’t want to drag the ice chest out, there will also be vendors selling a variety of food, including Puerto Rican dishes.

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Rose Bowl Stadium | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena, CA 91103 | June 11 | eventbrite.com

Find antiques, collectibles and one-of-a-kind finds from more than 2,500 vendors.

June 12

‘Best Of BackStory’

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | June 12 | sierramadreplayhouse.org

“BackStory,” produced by the Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, is an evening of true stories, poetry, and flights of fancy all told around a theatrical theme. Writers can focus on the themes of the play or movie, the characters, or simply on the words in the title. For the “Best of BackStory,” each story will be from a different episode of “BackStory,” so it will be an eclectic night.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | June 12 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

June 13

‘Six’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | June 13-25 | scfta.org

From Tudor queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power.

Anna Uzele (Catherine Parr, center) with (l – r) Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon), Andrea Macasaet (Anne Boleyn), Abby Mueller (Jane Seymou), Brittney Mack (Anna of Cleves) & Samantha Pauly (Katherine Howard). | Photo by by Joan Marcus courtesy of Segerstrom Center

June 14

California State Parks Week

280 California State Parks | June 14-18 | castateparksweek.org

Launched in 2022, California State Parks Week offers a full week of specially themed days with in-person and virtual activities and events in parks across the state.

McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park. | Photo courtesy of CA State Parks

‘Steel Magnolias’

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | June 14 | sierramadreplayhouse.org

The film starring the enigmatic Dolly Parton has been selected to complement the June engagement of the acclaimed tribute show “Love, Dolly.”

Stroll & Savor

Belmont Shore | 5200 E. Second St., Long Beach, CA, 90803 | June 14-15 July 19-20 Aug. 16-17 | belmontshore.org

Belmont Shore’s most popular summer event is back with more than 40 restaurants offering the best eats off their menus, local musicians and more.

June 15

‘Memoryhouse’

Eli and Edythe Broad Stage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | June 15-27 | broadstage.org

“Memoryhouse” is an abstract work composed of vignettes commemorating World War II and in particular, the Holocaust. Set to Max Richter’s powerful album of the same name, “Memoryhouse” will reflect on both the somber as well as more heroic moments that illuminate this period in human history.

‘Memoryhouse’“Memoryhouse.” | Photo courtesy of Melissa Barak and BroadStage

Disney & Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Fan Events

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | June 15-16 | elcapitantheatre.com

Attendees at the Thursday event ($40) will receive one “Elemental” mini basketball hoop, popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket. Attendees at the Friday event ($50) will receive one set of four “Elemental” color-changing cups, popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket. Each screening is shown in Dolby Vision 3D. Prior to the movie, guests can step into their element with an all-new H2Whoah Show, plus snap a picture at a themed photo op.

Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. | Photo copyright © 2023 Disney/Pixar.. All Rights Reserved.

Summer Parks After Dark Kickoff

Mayberry Park | 13201 Meyer Road, Whittier, CA 90605 | June 15 | instagram.com/p/CtAjBT3JiEo

Kicking off the Parks After Dark summer season, LA County Parks has prepared an evening of free activities, food, Zumba, inflatables, a skateboard tournament, senior social, teen zone, basketball tournament, entertainment and more.

SGV LGBTQ+ Center: Gayme Night-Pride Loteria

Mountain View Park | 12127 Elliott Ave., El Monte CA 91732 | June 15 | eventbrite.com

Join the SGV LGBTQ+ Center for a night of loteria.

Authentic Flamenco Presents Amador Rojas

Historic Woman’s Club of Santa Monica | 1210 4th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | June 15-18 | feverup.com

Renowned flamenco artist Amador Rojas performs a passionate and traditional show brought by the Royal Opera of Madrid and Fever.

Authentic Flamenco presents Amador Rojas. | Photo courtesy of Fever

Candlelight: A Tribute to ABBA

Old Town Music Hall | 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, CA 90245 | June 15 | Feverup.com

There are two shows for you to catch this intimate instrumental tribute to ABBA featuring Orchid Quartet playing hits like “SOS,” “Voulez-Vous,” and “Fernando.”

The Backyard By Stater Bros. Community Concert Series

Toyota Arena | 4000 East Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario, CA 91764 | June 15 | toyota-arena.com

Award-winning singer Ollie Gabriel performs.

Summer Movie Fest 2023

CSUN | 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330 | June 15 | csun.edu

Open to the CSUN community and surrounding areas, head to the library lawn to enjoy a free movie at dusk. “Sing 2” starts at dusk but arrive before the movie for food trucks and activities.

Sunset Series

South Coast Botanic Garden | 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274 | June 15 | southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Roam the 87 acres of the garden, or grab a cocktail and enjoy some yard games and live music from diverse performers. Kids will have a blast with parachutes, obstacle courses, lawn bowling, bubbles and more.

Renée Fleming

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | June 15 | laopera.org

Soprano Renée Fleming will be joined by the Emerson String Quartet and Pianist Simone Dinnerstein in “Penelope,” a new concert about a mythic heroine waiting for her husband to return from war while keeping suitors at bay.

Renée Fleming. | Photo by Andrew Eccles/Decca

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | June 15 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m.

Ongoing

‘On This Side Of The World’

David Henry Hwang Theater | 120 Judge John Aiso St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Extended through June 10 | eastwestplayers.org

A woman flies from the Philippines to America with a one-way ticket and a suitcase full of stories. Each story is collected from immigrants who came before her—tales of overseas workers, young lovers, and gossipy church ladies; snapshots of undocumented immigrants, millennial princesses and first-generation Americans. Suspended above the ocean, she replays these stories in her mind as she searches for the courage to embrace her future. This world premiere musical gives voices to Filipino immigrants navigating old lives and new beginnings, eight-thousand miles from home.

The Cast of ‘On This Side of the World’ (from left to right: Michael Palma, Cassie Simone, Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Zandi de Jesus, Andrea Somera, and Shaun Tuazon) | Photo by Jenny Graham / East West Players

‘Six’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through June 10 | broadwayinhollywood.com

Divorced. Beheaded. Survived. The six wives of Henry VII were so much more than the wives of a fickle king. The new musical turns their stories into ones of female empowerment.

‘Immersive Van Gogh’

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles | 6400 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through June 11 | vangoghla.com

“Immersive Van Gogh” invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of Vincent Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The exhibit is designed by creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi and features music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi. It has been visited by a variety of stars and celebrities, including Britney Spears, Jason Sudeikis, Paula Abdul, and Sarah Hyl and has been featured on ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “Dancing with The Stars.”

“Immersive Van Gogh.” | Photo by Nina Westervelt

‘The Bottoming Process’

Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center Renberg Theatre | 1125 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038 | Through June 12 | iamatheatre.com

Two writers meet at a shared co-working space and fall in love — or something like it. Milo is a fledgling writer who’s mostly funny on Twitter. John is a famed novelist. John is nearing middle age, while Milo is flailing through his twenties. John is white — and Milo is definitely not. As they mate, date and cohabitate, they grapple with issues of race, sex, power and the model minority myth, all to find out who’s really on top.

‘The Hilton Als Series: Njideka Akunyili Crosby’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through June 12 | huntington.org

The exhibit features a selection of works by Nigerian-born, Los Angeles–based artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby in the final exhibition curated by the Pulitzer Prize–winning author and New Yorker magazine critic Hilton Als, in collaboration with the Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) and Akynyili Crosby. The two selected five collage-based paintings from “The Beautyful Ones,” Crosby’s ongoing series of intimate portraits of Nigerian children, including members of her own family.

‘LA: In Dialogue’

Band of Vices | 5351 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016 | Through June 17 | getty.edu

The Getty Museum worked with four local non-profit organizations across Los Angeles—Black Image Center, LA Commons, Venice Arts, and Inner-City Arts—to create educational opportunities for artists throughout the city. Artist-led workshops offered, inspired by the exhibition “Dawoud Bey & Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue,” focused on a variety of topics: black and white photography, portraiture and capturing place. The resulting satellite exhibition, “LA: In Dialogue,” features the unique stories of over sixty teen, young-adult, and adult photographers.

‘A Soldier’s Play’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through June 25 | centertheatregroup.org

In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America in Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece. Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis will star as Captain Richard Davenport.

Norm Lewis as Captain Richard Davenport in the National Tour of “A Soldier’s Play” playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through June 25, 2023. | Photo by Joan Marcus

‘A Transparent Musical’

Mark Taper Forum | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through June 25 | centertheatregroup.org

Audiences will follow the “Transparent” story through the Pfefferman family’s youngest child Ali Pfefferman, played by Adina Verson, as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery. Ali’s Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura – played by Daya Curley – transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other. Through a revelatory story of acceptance and self-expression, “A Transparent Musical” explores the intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human and startlingly familiar aspects of a universally relatable family.

‘Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

La Mirada Theatre | 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA 90638 | Through June 25 | lamiradatheatre.com

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice reimagine the biblical story of Joseph, his family (including father Jacob and 11 brothers) and his multicolored coat.

‘A New Wave Of K-Cinema: Korean Women Directors’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through June 29 | academymuseum.org

The 10-film screening series consists of contemporary films that explore the complexities of diverse conditions faced in contemporary Korean culture, including the trauma of domestic violence, investigations into gender and class politics, humanity’s relation to nature and the environment, and love and friendship.

“Waikiki Brothers” (Soon-rye, 2001)

Pride At The Park

56 LA County Parks | Through June 30 | parks.lacounty.gov/pride/

LA County Parks is hosting 2-hour programs ranging from picnics, dancing, art experiences and concerts in partnership with LGBTQ+ community-based organizations at its various 56 park locations.

‘Symbiosis: Living Island’

Japan House | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Level 2, Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through July 5 | japanhousela.com

The Inujima “Art House Project” creates a unique symbiosis between art, architecture, community, and ecology that has been transforming the landscape of the Japanese island of Inujima, which now is home to just 25 homes with more than half of the inhabitants over 70 years of age. The exhibition celebrates and transports visitors to this “living art” island through the sights and sounds of everyday island life, captured through an experiential diorama of the island and its art pavilions.

‘Starmites’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through July 8 | openfist.org

The Tony-nominated sci-fi fantasy musical is a comic book come to life. “Starmites” tells the zany tale of earthling Eleanor, a shy teenager who dreams her way into a comic book quest to save the galaxy. Eleanor teams up with Space Punk, The Starmites and a lizard man named Trinkulus to fight the evil Shak Graa and The Banshees — weird women with dangerous hair-dos — led by Diva.

‘Back Porch’

The Victory Theatre Center | 3324 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505 | Through July 9 | onstage411.com/BackPorch

Life imitates art when Hollywood descends upon a small Kansas town in 1955 to shoot scenes for the classic film, “Picnic.” Barney Opat is the widowed father of two boys: 18-year-old Gary, who yearns to escape small-town Kansas life for a more glamorous existence, and energetic 13-year-old Del Wayne. The family’s life is upended when a handsome stranger working as William Holden’s stunt double blows into town alongside the all-star “Picnic” cast. Other characters include the Opats’ bachelor boarder, singing teacher Myron Uhrig, and their neighbor, Millard Goff.

Jordan Morgan, Cody Lemmon, Jonathan Fishman, Karl Maschek, and Isaac W. Jay. | Photo by Keira Wight

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

“Irwindale” by William Acedo. | Photo courtesy of Metro Art

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.