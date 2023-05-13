LA County gun violence: Shooting-related incidents this past week

| Photo by Rawpixel/Envato Elements

In addition to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy and the wounding of a teenage girl in Long Beach, multiple guns were fired this week throughout the Los Angeles area.

Man shot to death in Inglewood

A man was fatally wounded Saturday in Inglewood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. in the area of Manchester Boulevard and Eucalyptus Avenue, the Inglewood Police Department reported.

It was unclear if the man died at the scene or at a hospital, and police were not offering any further details on Saturday.

About 30 minutes earlier, paramedics were dispatched to Manchester Boulevard and La Brea Avenue a few blocks away, where they rushed one person to a trauma center from a traffic crash, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.

Man killed in shooting near downtown LA Metro station

A 36-year old man was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles outside of a Metro B Line (Red) Station during a confrontation and the suspect is on the loose, authorities said Saturday.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 11:58 p.m. Friday to First and Hill streets where they learned the victim was arguing with the suspect, a 23-year-old man, when the suspect drew a gun and shot the man, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The man pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

Reseda resident arrested in Hollywood shooting

A Reseda man was in custody Friday for allegedly shooting a man in Hollywood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred on Saturday at 2:25 a.m. in an alley near a restaurant in the 7800 block of West Sunset Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

“Verdeges Petrosyan and a female were engaged in a dispute that turned physical,” an LAPD statement said. “A male bystander attempted to intervene in the altercation and was shot by the suspect. Petrosyan and the female then entered a vehicle and fled the scene.”

The wounded man was hospitalized in stable condition, police sad.

Petrosyan, whose age was not immediately known, was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Reseda, and he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He was being held on $1.1 million bail.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 213- 972-2968, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Man, woman shot to death in Palmdale

Homicide detectives were continuing their investigation Friday into the shooting deaths of a middle-aged man and woman in Palmdale in a possible murder-suicide.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 3100 block of Solmira Place at 5:36 p.m. Thursday to investigate the shooting. A white male between 55 and 60 years old suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound to the upper body and a Hispanic woman, also between 55 and 60, was also shot in the upper body, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Paramedics from the Los Angels County Fire Department declared both victims dead at the scene.

A third victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s officials would not confirm a report from a videographer at the scene that the third victim was a 16-year-old boy who was critically injured trying to protect his mother from her boyfriend, who reportedly fatally shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

Anyone with information about the deaths was urged to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who choose to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or lacrimestoppers.org.

Alleged convicted felon arrested in fatal shooting of man in Long Beach

A 41-year-old man was in custody Thursday for allegedly fatally shooting a man whom police say was living with the suspect’s former girlfriend in Long Beach.

The crime was reported about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of California Avenue, about a block east of Houghton Park, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with life- threatening injuries to his upper body,” police said in a statement. “The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.”

The wounded man, in his 40s, died at a hospital, police said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

Oscar Alejandro Chan of Long Beach was arrested later on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of murder, suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and suspicion of illegal possession of ammunition, police said. He was being held on $2 million bail.

Chan’s criminal record was not immediately disclosed.

Detectives planned to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for filing consideration, police said.

“Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate and determined the suspect … arrived unannounced at the home of the victim and his former girlfriend,” police said in a statement.

“He entered the home, got into a physical fight with the victim, shot the victim and left the scene by unknown means prior to the officers’ arrival,” police said.

Chan was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Santa Fe Springs, police said.

“Detectives believe that the shooting was related to a dispute involving Chan’s former girlfriend and the victim,” police said. “However, the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

LAPD fatally shoots pit bull near South LA; woman seriously injured

Police released more details Wednesday about the fatal shooting of a pit bull in the South Los Angeles area in an incident that left a woman seriously injured.

Officers were sent to 70th Street and Vermont Avenue at about 10:25 a.m. Tuesday on a call for service about a vicious dog, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. They found a female victim lying in the roadway bleeding from a dog bite to her leg.

A few feet away, a man was also lying in the roadway struggling to restrain a large male pit bull, police said. The officers observed that the man’s hands were in the dog’s mouth, trying to keep the animal’s mouth open.

An additional male stood nearby holding a wooden broom handle in the dog’s mouth to prevent him from fully closing his jaw, according to police.

“In an effort to rescue the male victim, the officers devised a plan that involved deploying less lethal options which were ineffective. Believing the male victim was in jeopardy of sustaining serious bodily injury, an officer then utilized his pistol and fired one round at the dog at close range. The dog was struck by gunfire and died moments later,” police said.

Both bite victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance. The female victim sustained a serious injury and the male victim sustained minor lacerations to his hands.

No police officers were injured.

Representatives from Los Angeles Animal Services responded to the scene and took the dog’s remains to the South Los Angeles Animal Shelter.

The dog’s owner has not been identified.

The incident is being investigated by detectives with the LAPD’s Force Investigation Division.

Teen shot and wounded, run over by vehicle in Canoga Park; suspect sought

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot and then run over by a vehicle Wednesday at an Arco gas station in Canoga Park.

The crime occurred about 1 a.m. near Vanowen Street and Independence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers learned that the victim and another person were buying items from the store’s outside window when multiple suspects, some who drove up to the station and others who were already at the mini-mart, began arguing with the victim, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.

According to police, a male suspect shot the victim and fled, and the wounded teen was run over by a vehicle. KTLA5 reported the victim may have been run over by a friend who was fleeing the location. Police could not confirm that report.

Police said a white vehicle, possibly a BMW, may have been involved. According to Fox 11, detectives later found an Alfa Romeo SUV blocks away with bullet holes in the windshield, which might belong to the victim or the person who was with the victim.

Police search for suspect in apparent road rage shooting

Police Tuesday were continuing their investigation into an apparent road rage shooting near Marina del Rey that left one man dead.

The shooting was reported about 12:15 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue in Del Rey, near the terminus of the Marina (90) Freeway, and the victim died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

On Tuesday morning, the LAPD confirmed that the crime was being investigated as an apparent road rage shooting.

Earlier, police said two drivers possibly had gotten some type of confrontation on the 90 Freeway, eventually exiting and stopping near Lincoln and Maxella, where one apparently got out of his vehicle and shot the other in the chest before driving away.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally wounded man, believed to have been about 25 years old.

Police said the gunman was last seen driving away north on Lincoln Boulevard in a four-door black vehicle, possibly a Kia.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Man wounded in shooting in Panorama City

A man was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot Monday evening in Panorama City.

The shooting was reported at 10:07 p.m. in the 9000 block of Cedros Avenue, near Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podany told City News Service.

The suspect, who witnesses said was wearing a blue Dodgers cap and a dark sweatshirt, ran from the scene heading north on Cedros, Podany said.

Man fatally shot in Del Rey area; road rage suspected

A man was fatally shot Monday just outside of Marina del Rey in what may have been a case of road rage, and the gunman remained at large.

The shooting was reported about 12:15 p.m. at Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue, near the terminus of the Marina (90) Freeway, and the victim died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The westbound Marina 90 Freeway was closed in the area while an investigation was conducted, with police saying two drivers may have gotten into some type of road rage confrontation on the freeway, eventually exiting the freeway and stopping at Lincoln and Maxella, where one apparently got out of his vehicle and shot the other before driving away, police said.

“It does appear at this time that this incident could have a road rage nexus,” LAPD Capt. Michael Applegate told reporters at the scene.

Police said the gunman was last seen driving away north on Lincoln Boulevard in a four-door black vehicle, possibly a Kia.

The 90 Freeway was reopened by mid-afternoon, but a stretch of Lincoln Boulevard was blocked to accommodate the investigation.

Man shot in Long Beach, expected to survive

A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were sent to the 900 block of Lime Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday regarding a shooting. They located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics took him to a hospital.

“Responding officers were unable to locate a crime scene,” police said. “Detectives were notified and the investigation is ongoing.”