‘Scream VI’ wins best movie at MTV awards; ‘The Last of Us’ gets top TV honor

| Image courtesy of Viacom International Inc./Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Sunday evening, but rather than the originally planned star-filled live ceremony from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, a taped show was presented as a show of solidarity with the Writers Guild of America strike.

“Scream VI” won Best Movie and “The Last of Us” won Best Show.

Despite the numerous nominations, “Top Gun: Maverick” walked away with just one award: Best Performance In A Movie: Tom Cruise.

Drew Barrymore stepped down as host of the planned live show in support of the striking WGA members — and amid reports that many nominees and celebrity presenters would honor a picket line the WGA had planned to stage outside the venue.

On Thursday, Barrymore told the trade publication Variety in a statement, “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike.

“Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation,” Barrymore’s statement added. “And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me.”

Barrymore said she would host next year’s ceremony.

With no live show taking place, the WGA West subsequently announced it had canceled its picketing plans.

“As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards’ show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, told the entertainment news website Deadline on Friday.

The winners were:

Best Movie

Scream VI

Best Show

The Last of Us

Best Performance in a Movie

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Best Hero

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Best Kiss

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2

Breakthrough Performance

Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things

Best Fight

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface, Scream VI

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Duo

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Stranger Things

Best Song

Taylor Swift, Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

The Kardashians

Best Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

Best Host

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team (presented by SONIC)

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules

Best Documentary

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me