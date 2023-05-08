‘Scream VI’ wins best movie at MTV awards; ‘The Last of Us’ gets top TV honor
The MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Sunday evening, but rather than the originally planned star-filled live ceremony from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, a taped show was presented as a show of solidarity with the Writers Guild of America strike.
“Scream VI” won Best Movie and “The Last of Us” won Best Show.
Despite the numerous nominations, “Top Gun: Maverick” walked away with just one award: Best Performance In A Movie: Tom Cruise.
Drew Barrymore stepped down as host of the planned live show in support of the striking WGA members — and amid reports that many nominees and celebrity presenters would honor a picket line the WGA had planned to stage outside the venue.
On Thursday, Barrymore told the trade publication Variety in a statement, “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike.
“Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation,” Barrymore’s statement added. “And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me.”
Barrymore said she would host next year’s ceremony.
With no live show taking place, the WGA West subsequently announced it had canceled its picketing plans.
“As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards’ show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year,” Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, told the entertainment news website Deadline on Friday.
The winners were:
Best Movie
Scream VI
Best Show
The Last of Us
Best Performance in a Movie
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance in a Show
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Best Hero
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Best Villain
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Best Kiss
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow, Outer Banks
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery 2
Breakthrough Performance
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things
Best Fight
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface, Scream VI
Most Frightened Performance
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Duo
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Stranger Things
Best Song
Taylor Swift, Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
Best Docu-Reality Series
The Kardashians
Best Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
Best Host
Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Best Reality On-Screen Team (presented by SONIC)
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
Best Documentary
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me