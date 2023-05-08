How physical security is a crucial aspect of comprehensive cybersecurity

| Courtesy photo

Because cyberattacks are publicized daily, cybersecurity attracts an enormous amount of attention. More and more devices are connected to and rely on the internet, and in so doing, become a prime target for criminals. We are seeing a massive increase in the surface area of attacks. That’s why your business needs to learn physical security best practices.

This expansion, and therefore subsequent catastrophic loss potential, has blurred the once clear functions of physical security and cybersecurity. As cyber criminals gain access to security industry devices ranging from doorbells to surveillance cameras, and security systems, it is of utmost importance that businesses take steps to ensure the physical security of their offices.

Why is Physical Security Important When it Comes to Cybersecurity?

Though the two terms are relatively distinct, physical security and cybersecurity must be used in conjunction to protect a company’s data.

The goal of physical security is to ensure that no one can access your facility or equipment without permission, while cybersecurity prevents unauthorized parties from accessing data over networks and the internet.

By taking into consideration both physical security best practices and cyber defense measures, businesses can better defend themselves against any malicious party looking to gain access.

Physical Security Best Practices

If you are looking for ways to keep your business safe, we have compiled a list of a few physical security best practices for you to review:

Don’t Write Down Your Passwords

This seems like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised at how many people fail to adhere to this simple practice. While everyone hates forgetting their passwords, being hacked or having your data compromised by a malicious party is far worse. Using a secure password management system will help with this.

Close Your Devices and Log Out if You’re Leaving Your Office Unlocked

If you leave your device open and your door unlocked, any passersby can access it easily. To avoid this, always make sure to log out of any accounts you are using and close the lid or turn off the device before stepping away from it.

Access Control

Access control systems can help keep unauthorized people out of sensitive areas or rooms. By requiring credentials like keycards, passcodes or fingerprints, companies can create an additional layer of defense against intruders.

Use Video Surveillance Throughout Your Office

Video surveillance not only helps protect employees and customers who enter the premises but also helps deter criminals from attempting to gain access to private data.

Be Particularly Careful and Aware When Working in Public Places

When you’re out of the office, be sure to maintain a heightened level of awareness. Be on the lookout for people who are acting suspiciously or trying to look over your shoulder at what you’re doing, and always keep any devices that may contain sensitive information close by.

Perform Regular Backups

Backing up important data regularly is an essential step in staying safe from cyberattacks. This way if something does happen, such as a malicious virus or ransomware attack, you will have clean versions of your files available so that you can easily restore them.

