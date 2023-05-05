fbpx USC building evacuated after suspicious item found
USC building evacuated after suspicious item found

USC building evacuated after suspicious item found

Top Posts May 05, 2023

USC campus. | Photo by Greg Campbell on Unsplash

A suspicious item was found Friday at the USC campus, prompting the evacuation of a building, authorities said.

The item was discovered about 11:35 a.m. at the Seeley G. Mudd Building, at Downey Way and McClintock Avenue, and a bomb squad was requested, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

People were advised to stay away from the area, and the intersection was closed to traffic, according to the university’s Department of Public Safety.

The investigation was continuing early Friday afternoon.

