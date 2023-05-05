Protester at LA City Council meeting arrested on suspicion of disturbance

LA City Council meeting on Friday as Councilman Kevin de León made a presentation honoring Cinco de Mayo. | Screenshot from City Clerk video via YouTube

A man was arrested at the Los Angeles City Council meeting Friday on suspicion of disturbance after being warned by Council President Paul Krekorian multiple times and eventually ejected — and may also face a battery charge for possibly slamming the Council Chamber door on a police officer.

Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Dennis Clark — one of the officers who escorted the man out of the chamber — said the man, who is a regular protester at council meetings, was warned multiple times by Krekorian to remain silent and seated while Councilman Kevin de León made a presentation honoring Cinco de Mayo.

De León is a frequent target of protesters at council meetings for his participation in a secretly recorded conversation last year with two other council members and a labor leader in which racist comments were made. Former City Council President Nury Martinez resigned in the scandal, but de León has resisted calls to step down.

The suspect at Friday’s council meeting was seen shouting and criticizing de León, and Krekorian asked officers in the chamber to escort him out, pursuant to council rules.

Clark said that, as he and other officers escorted the man out, the man paused at the chamber door, prompting Clark to approach him and warn him to leave.

According to Clark, as the man left, Clark took a step to follow when the door slammed into the officer.

Clark said he was OK. He also said the man was taken to the Central Community Police Station for processing, and that officers would be reviewing video to see whether the man slammed the door.

The suspect remained silent and did not provide his name to officers, Clark said.