LA County board declares May AAPI Heritage Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors officially declared the month of May “Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month” Tuesday, singling out five Asian American employee associations to commend their “dedication to the 10 million” residents of the county.
The five associations represent Korean American, Chinese American, Cambodian American, Filipino American and Vietnamese American county employees.
A motion by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis calls on the county CEO, through the Countywide Communications Office,” to work with all county departments to highlight and promote their respective Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month activities, events and programs on county websites and social media platforms.”
According to Solis, Los Angeles County has the largest AAPI population of any county in the United States, with 1.5 million.
“As Supervisor for the First District, I’m honored to represent the largest number of AAPI residents,” Solis said in a statement. “From ethnic enclaves such as Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Historic Filipinotown, and Thai Town to the cities of Monterey Park and Alhambra, to the unincorporated areas of Rowland Heights and Hacienda Heights, we enjoy a rich diversity of AAPI communities across L.A. County. May we celebrate their contributions and impact, as well as continue to lend our support through programs that help to uplift this community.”