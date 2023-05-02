Riverside County board backs goals for reducing homelessness

Volunteers chat with an unhoused person during the 2023 point-in-time census of the county's homeless population. | Photo courtesy of Riverside County

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to align policies and practices with a set of priorities for reducing homelessness in Riverside County over the next five years.

The Housing & Workforce Solutions Agency’s comprehensive Homeless Action Plan establishes goals aimed at moving people out of chronically homeless conditions and helping them transition to stable living environments, adopting elements of the California Interagency Council’s Ending Homelessness Action Plan.

Agency spokesman Greg Rodriguez said the plan also seeks to incorporate components of the California State Association of Counties’ AT HOME collaborative, based on pillars of “accountability, transparency, housing outreach, mitigation and economic opportunity.”

“Many people with the right assistance can become full members of a working environment,” Rodriguez said of the plan and finding job opportunities to make homeless people self-sufficient.

He said one of the plan’s top goals is creating 21,000 affordable housing units to “fill gaps” and serve the county’s “extremely low income population” at risk of becoming homeless.

Other objectives are expanding the stock of interim, bridge or transitional housing; preserving or expanding rental assistance programs; and relying on a “supportive housing response system in Riverside County to make it possible to end homelessness by reaching functional zero.”

Over the next five years, the action plan seeks a 75% reduction in the time people spend on the streets or in shelters, using “geographically distributed” crisis housing beds and other means.

“This is an immense effort based on the entire continuum of care,” Housing & Workforce Solutions Director Heidi Marshall told the board.

She said that some previously homeless individuals were consulted in drafting the action plan.

Only one member of the public offered comments on the county’s plan — Roy Bleckert of Moreno Valley.

“The reason we have homelessness is people can’t afford homes, and that’s because of stupid government policies,” he told the board. “You’re perpetrating the garbage that (Gov.) Gavin Newsom is trying to shove down our throats. This is not a resource problem. You get the rules and regulations out of the way and get more people employed, and you would not have a crisis.”

Despite tens of millions of dollars allocated to homeless programs in recent years, California continues to have the largest homeless population in the country, with almost 200,000 people statewide dispossessed in 2022, according to figures released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in December.

Fully one-third of the nation’s homeless are in California, where six of the top 10 cities with the greatest number of itinerants are located, HUD’s Annual Homelessness Assessment Report said.

Riverside County’s 2022 homeless census confirmed 3,316 people were chronically unsheltered, a 15% increase from two years earlier. Results from the 2023 point-in-time survey are slated to be released next week.