fbpx Man, woman found dead in car at Irwindale Arco station
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Man, woman found dead in car at Irwindale Arco station

Man, woman found dead in car at Irwindale Arco station

San Gabriel Valley Apr 28, 2023
Irwindale PD
| Photo courtesy of Irwindale Police Department
by
share with

Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead, along with a woman, in a vehicle after a towing company towed it from an Irwindale gas station to their yard in Azusa.

Irwindale Police Department officers responded to Jan’s Towing around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports about a man found dead in a vehicle towed there from an Arco station at 110 E. Longden Ave. in Irwindale, according to Irwindale police Sgt. Diego Cornejo.

When officers arrived at Jan’s Towing, they discovered the man and a woman dead in the vehicle. Detectives also responded to the Arco station, Cornejo said.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the woman as Guadlupe Acosta, 34, who was homeless. And on Friday, the coroner’s office identified the man as Robert Degray, 56, whose city of residence was not known.

The investigation was continuing to determine their cause of death.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Irwindale Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 626-430-2239. Callers choosing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from San Gabriel Valley

Crime Apr 28, 2023
share with
Infant found dead in Whittier Narrows; LASD investigating by
missing, south san gabriel, dementia
Missing Apr 26, 2023
share with
Found: Woman who had last been seen in South San Gabriel by
Art Apr 26, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: April 28 – May 4 by
Arcadia Weekly Apr 26, 2023
share with
Industry-based company to pay $500K fine over faulty dehumidifiers by
Pasadena Independent Apr 25, 2023
share with
Kidspace Summer Camp to bring National Parks to life by
Discussing Asian American identity at the Huntington
Opinion Apr 25, 2023
share with
Reflecting upon the past, present, and future of Asian American identity at the Huntington by
More
Skip to content