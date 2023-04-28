Man, woman found dead in car at Irwindale Arco station
Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead, along with a woman, in a vehicle after a towing company towed it from an Irwindale gas station to their yard in Azusa.
Irwindale Police Department officers responded to Jan’s Towing around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports about a man found dead in a vehicle towed there from an Arco station at 110 E. Longden Ave. in Irwindale, according to Irwindale police Sgt. Diego Cornejo.
When officers arrived at Jan’s Towing, they discovered the man and a woman dead in the vehicle. Detectives also responded to the Arco station, Cornejo said.
On Thursday, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the woman as Guadlupe Acosta, 34, who was homeless. And on Friday, the coroner’s office identified the man as Robert Degray, 56, whose city of residence was not known.
The investigation was continuing to determine their cause of death.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Irwindale Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 626-430-2239. Callers choosing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.