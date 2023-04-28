fbpx Infant found dead in Whittier Narrows; LASD investigating
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Infant found dead in Whittier Narrows; LASD investigating

Infant found dead in Whittier Narrows; LASD investigating

San Gabriel Valley Apr 28, 2023

Whittier Narrows Park. | Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

by
share with

An infant was found dead Friday in Whittier Narrows Park in South El Monte, and an investigation was underway.

Homicide detectives were sent to the 1200 block of Lerma Road about 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Information was not immediately available on the infant’s identity, gender or cause of death.

Sheriff’s Lt. Hugo Reynaga told reporters at the scene that a man who was doing community service work in the park was emptying trash cans when he spotted the small body on the ground.

“This is a 6- to 7-month gestational period baby found with an umbilical court attached to the placenta,” Reynaga said in remarks aired on KNX radio. “That’s all we have at this point. There’s no cameras out here, there’s no video cameras in the park that would give us any more information.

“We’re trying at this point to see if we can locate the mother of the child for medical reasons. She may be in distress or losing a lot of blood, and that’s all we have at this time.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

More from San Gabriel Valley

Irwindale PD
Crime Apr 28, 2023
share with
Man, woman found dead in car at Irwindale Arco station by
missing, south san gabriel, dementia
Missing Apr 26, 2023
share with
Found: Woman who had last been seen in South San Gabriel by
Art Apr 26, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: April 28 – May 4 by
Arcadia Weekly Apr 26, 2023
share with
Industry-based company to pay $500K fine over faulty dehumidifiers by
Pasadena Independent Apr 25, 2023
share with
Kidspace Summer Camp to bring National Parks to life by
Discussing Asian American identity at the Huntington
Opinion Apr 25, 2023
share with
Reflecting upon the past, present, and future of Asian American identity at the Huntington by
More
Skip to content