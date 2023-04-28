Man missing from area near West LA Veterans Hospital found

An 81-year-old man with dementia who uses a wheelchair and went missing from the area of the West Los Angeles Veterans Hospital earlier this week has been found, police said Friday.
Frank Charles Rand was last seen about 2 p.m Tuesday near the 11300 block of Wilshire Boulevard, just west of the San Diego (405) Freeway, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him.
On Friday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that he had been found and was reunited with his family. Other details were not released.