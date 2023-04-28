fbpx Man missing from area near West LA Veterans Hospital found
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Man missing from area near West LA Veterans Hospital found

Man missing from area near West LA Veterans Hospital found

Missing Apr 28, 2023
Frank Charles Rand. | Photos courtesy of LAPD
by
share with

An 81-year-old man with dementia who uses a wheelchair and went missing from the area of the West Los Angeles Veterans Hospital earlier this week has been found, police said Friday.

Frank Charles Rand was last seen about 2 p.m Tuesday near the 11300 block of Wilshire Boulevard, just west of the San Diego (405) Freeway, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him.

On Friday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that he had been found and was reunited with his family. Other details were not released.

More from Missing

missing, irvine
Missing Apr 27, 2023
share with
17-year-old boy last seen in Irvine reported missing by
missing, south san gabriel, dementia
Missing Apr 26, 2023
share with
Found: Woman who had last been seen in South San Gabriel by
LA County Apr 26, 2023
share with
Found: Man with autism who went missing from Compton by
LA County Apr 26, 2023
share with
Found: 17-year-old boy with schizophrenia who went missing by
missing, lancaster
LA County Apr 25, 2023
share with
24-year-old bipolar man goes missing, last seen in Lancaster by
LA County Apr 20, 2023
share with
Elderly woman diagnosed with anxiety goes missing in Walnut by
More
Skip to content