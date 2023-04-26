Fun things to do in SoCal this week: April 28 – May 4

“Pueblo Espíritu.” | Photo by Ángela Chapa

There’s no excuse to be bored this weekend! SoCal is celebrating Willie Nelson, putting on a Pow Wow, exhibiting artists in museums and local festivals, premiering new plays, bringing a little bit of the Netherlands, and proving that we’ve got a delicious pizza scene.

April 28

‘Music At The Odyssey’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | April 28 | odysseytheatre.com

Celebrating Rodgers and Hammerstein and Cole Porter, singers, including Kenton Chen, Bella Hicks, Ren Martinez, Taubert Nadalini and Broadway veterans Ken Marshall (Tony in the first Broadway revival of “West Side Story”) and Carolyn Mignini (“Tintypes,” “Fiddler On The Roof,” “The Fantasticks”), will be backed by a live band: Nathan Heldman on piano, Zev Shearn Nance on drums and John Snow on bass.

Ohlone Big Time & Pow Wow

Tony Cerda Park | 450 Grand Ave., Pomona CA 91766 | April 28-30 | costanoanrumsen.org

Showing “the local community that the Ohlone are still here,” the Ohlone Big Time & Pow Wow welcomes all and will feature dancers, drummers, tasty food (like frybread) and vendors. Remember to be respectful as fire will be on all weekend.

Santa Fe Springs Art Crawl Fest

Clarke Estate | 10211 Pioneer Blvd., Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670 | April 28 | artcrawlfest.com

Celebrating all kinds of artistic expression, SFS Art Fest will include special exhibits, a juried film fest, silent art auction, workshops, galleries, live musical performances, chalk arts, food trucks and dancing.

‘Under The Skin’

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center | 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | April 28-May 14 | ictlongbeach.org

Lou needs a kidney. His daughter Raina has one to spare, but she’s also got issues. Like, how come he had sex with so many women who weren’t her mother? And never went to any of her birthday parties when she was a kid? Or can even remember the name or sex of her daughter? Secrets get aired and truths revealed in this lively, unpredictable dark comedy that asks just how much parents and children really owe one another.

Allison Blaize, Tony Abatemarco, and Julian Smith in “Under the Skin.” | Photo by Kayte Deioma

Fourth Friday On Fourth Street

Long Beach | 2025 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, CA 90814 | April 28 | instagram.com/p/CrXHMfUSvUg

Fourth Street opens up for pedestrians to walk around and shop from local businesses and sustainable artists and vendors.

Temple City Arbor Day Celebration

Live Oak Park | 10144 Bogue St., Temple City, CA 91780 | April 28 | templecity.us

Join the Urban Forestry Department for this free event featuring seed planting and flower pot decorating, crafts, an art contest gallery display, and a new park tree planting activity.

April 29

Riverside Tamale Festival

White Park | 3936 Chestnut St., Riverside, CA 92501 | April 29 | rivtamalefest.com

No need to wait until the holiday season for some tamales! The 10th annual Riverside Tamale Festival will have loads of tamales, live music, performances, dancing, and lucha libre.

Riverside Tamale Festival. | Photo courtesy of City of Riverside

Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | April 29 – Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

Willie Nelson 90

Hollywood Bowl | 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068 | April 29-30 | hollywoodbowl.com

The folk and country icon is turning 90! Celebrate at this star-studded event with performances from Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, The Lumineers and many others.

South Pasadena’s Eclectic Music Festival & Arts Crawl

South Pasadena | On and around Mission Street between Meridian & Fair Oaks | April 29 | theeclectic.rocks

The free festival features more than 75 musicians on 15 stages, more than 20 participating businesses and restaurants, three beer and wine gardens, multiple interactive experiences, a kids zone and an artisan’s alley with 50 artisans and 25 vintage vendors.

| Photo courtesy of Eclectic Festival

2023 Dymally International Jazz and Arts Festival

Dignity Health Sports Park | 18400 Avalon Blvd., Carson, CA 90746 | April 29 | csudh.edu

Benefitting CSU Dominguez Hills programs such as the CSUDH Presidential Scholars, The Dymally Fellows Program and the African American Leadership Training Summit, the 2023 Dymally International Jazz and Arts Festival will feature Lalah Hathaway, Marcus Miller, Euge Groove, Down to the Bone, Jazz in Pink, The Next Generation Jazz Ensemble Orchestra, The Family Stone, Bill Bellamy and Roland Martin among others.

Street Food Cinema: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

The Autry | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | April 29 | streetfoodcinema.com

Watch the breakout Academy Award-winning film that took awards season by storm. This outdoor event will feature live music from alt R&B artist Neekull and amazing food from some of LA’s best food trucks.

‘Whittier Boulevard’

The Los Angeles Theatre Center | 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | April 29-May 28 | latinotheaterco.org

Years of fires, torrential rain, anarchy and bloodshed have led to a totalitarian city-state where the elderly disappear, their stories forgotten in 2042 Los Angeles. When authorities make a surprise visit to the home of faded Chicana starlet Veronica Del Rio on the eve of her 75th birthday, she enlists the help of her loudmouth nurse, a kindhearted policeman-fan, and a down-on-his-luck poet. Will Veronica disappear and be forgotten before she finds true love?

Evelina Fernández and Lucy Rodriguez in “Whittier Boulevard.” | Photo courtesy of Latino Theater Company

Spooky Swap Meet

Heritage Square Museum | 3515 Pasadena St., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | April 29-30 | spookyswapmeet.com

We’re halfway to Halloween and it’s time to start getting ready! Shop, eat, trick-or-treat, or get your fortune told.

Public Star Party

Griffith Observatory | 2800 E. Observatory Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | April 29 | griffithobservatory.org

The free public star party is a chance to see the sun, moon, visible planets, stars and other objects through a variety of telescopes.

Pizza City Fest

L.A. LIVE | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | April 29-30 | pizzacityfest.com

Bringing together the diverse pizza communities of SoCal, Pizza City Fest will feature tastings, demos, classes, seminars, and unique, one-off collaborations.

626 Night Market Mini

Downtown Santa Monica | 1324 E. Fifth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | April 29-30 | 626nightmarket.com

Three dozen vendors selling food, merchandise and crafts gather in downtown Santa Monica this spring and admission is free.

Day At The Rocks

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area | 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390 | April 29 | instagram.com/p/Crd_QB8v423/

Head outdoors for a morning and afternoon filled with stories, songs, hiking, presentations, food, crafts and activities.

VERDISSIMO! Plus!

First Presbyterian Church | 1220 Second St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | April 29-30 | verdichorus.org

The program will feature selections from four Verdi operas – “Otello,” “Il trovatore,” “La forza del destino,” and “Un ballo in maschera,” as well as beloved melodies from Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus.” Priority seating is available for $40, general admission is $30, seniors are $25, and students aged 25 and under with a valid ID are $10.

Conversation@PAM: Imagining Global Asias

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | April 29 | eventbrite.com

Presented in conjunction with the exhibition ‘Global Asias: Contemporary Asian and Asian American Art,” guest curator Chang Tan and Adrian De Leon, award-winning public historian, writer, and assistant professor of American Studies & Ethnicity at USC, discuss the plurality and fluidity of Asia and the Asian diaspora as a cultural construct and creative practice.

“Global Asias: Contemporary Asian and Asian American Art” exhibit. | Photo courtesy of USC Pacific Asia Museum

Walk With The Animals

Fairmount Park | 2601 Fairmount Blvd., Riverside, CA 92501 | April 29 | secure.qgiv.com

Take your four-legged best friend to this fundraising event for the Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center featuring a pancake breakfast, pop-up dog park, vendor village, pet contests, kids zone, beer garden and more.

818 Night Market

Mission Hills Christian Church | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | April 29 | the818nightmarket.com

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

April 30

Bob Baker Day

Los Angeles State Historic Park | 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | April 30 | eventbrite.com

Celebrate the legacy of Bob Baker’s Marionette Theater’s legacy with Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and voice actor Gregory Mann, an exhibit tent filled with artifacts from the Oscar-nominated movie, Bozo the Clown, Jozo Bozo & NüNü, King Kukulele, Buster Balloon, Randal Metz, Joe Selph & Rene’s Marionettes, Pacific Opera Project, The Hollow Trees and many puppets, games and music. The event is free but RSVP is required.

John Yau And Joan Tanner In Conversation

Santa Barbara Museum of Art | 1130 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 | April 30 | sbma.net

Artist Joan Tanner joins acclaimed poet and art critic, John Yau, professor of Critical Studies at Rutgers University, for a conversation. Tanner is currently the subject of a solo SBMA exhibition, “Out of Joint: Joan Tanner” (on view through May 14). Yau and Tanner reflect on how to stay out of joint, that is how to avoid cliché and stilted ways of writing and artmaking.

Installation view of “Out of Joint: Joan Tanner.” Santa Barbara Museum of Art. | Photo by Brian Forrest

Dutch King’s Day LA 2023

Gemmrig Park | 7390 Carson Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90808 | April 30 | dutchkingsday.com

Save on the plane ticket and get a little taste of the Netherlands at this festival with typical Dutch and Indonesian street food, a Heineken beer garden, Dutch style flea-market, photo ops, music, and activities for adults and kids.

KCRW’s Good Food PieFest & Contest

Royce Quad at UCLA | 340 Royce Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095 | April 30 | events.kcrw.com

You’ll want a slice of this! According to KCRW, “The event will feature music sets from KCRW DJs Raul Campos and Tyler Boudreaux, live interviews with Evan Kleiman, baking demos, marketplace, beer garden, kids activities, exhibitions at the Fowler Museum, and *drum roll please*…hundreds and hundreds of pies.” The event is free and open to the public.

Long Beach Antique Market

Long Beach Veterans Stadium | 4901 E. Conant St., Long Beach, CA 90808 | April 30 | longbeachantiquemarket.com

Find a new treasure from over 800 vendors selling collectibles, home decor, vintage clothing, jewelry, food and beer.

May 1

Nicole Byer Does Improv With Fun People

Largo at the Coronet | 366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046 | May 1 | largo-la.com

Comedian, podcaster and host of Netflix’s “Nailed It!,” Nicole Byer performs stand-up live with friends.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | May 1 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

May 2

‘Anastasia’

Fox Performing Arts Center | 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501 | May 2 | riversidelive.com

Following the demise of the Russian Empire, a young woman sets off to Paris to uncover her mysterious past. On her way, Anya teams up with a charming conman and a former aristocrat to evade a Soviet officer determined to silence her.

An Evening With Molly Shannon

Bram Goldsmith Theater | 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210 | May 2 | tickets.thewallis.org

Film Independent presents an evening with comedian, SNL alumna, and actor Molly Shannon moderated by fellow SNL alumna Vanessa Bayer.

The Power Of Trees

Mark Taper Auditorium – Central Library | 630 W. Fifth St., Los Angeles, CA 90071 | May 2 | eventbrite.com

Bestselling author Peter Wohlleben discusses his new book, “The Power of Trees: How Ancient Forests Can Save Us, if We Let Them,” which “delves even further into the life of trees describing how they pass knowledge to succeeding generations while also discussing their ability to survive climate change.”

May 3

‘Pueblo Espíritu’ & ‘Las Diosas Subterráneas’

The Los Angeles Theatre Center | 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | May 3-14 | latinotheaterco.org

Latino Theater Company presents Mexico City’s interdisciplinary, experimental ensemble Organización Secreta Teatro in two new performance works. “Pueblo Espíritu” (“Spirit Town”) explores a post-pandemic dystopian society in which human beings must connect with their mystical surroundings in order to survive. “Las Diosas Subterráneas” (“Subterranean Goddesses”) uses the Greek myth of Demeter and her daughter Persephone, kidnapped by Hades, god of the underworld, to tell a story of mothers looking for their missing daughters who have been kidnapped by human traffickers. “Pueblo Espíritu” will receive five performances from May 3-7. “Las Diosas Subterráneas” performs the following week from May 10-14.

“Pueblo Espíritu.” | Photo by Ángela Chapa

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | May 3 | helcapitantheatre.com

The El Capitan Theatre is offering a three-movie marathon and two fan event screenings for Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Tickets are $75 and include a snap back bat, mini poster, collectible tin with unlimited popcorn, event credential, snack and two beverages. The fan event screenings will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5 each with their own exclusive items included with a $50 ticket. Guests are invited to arrive early to view a display of costumes from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” | Photo courtesy of ©2023 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.

Classic Cinema Nights

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel | 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | May 3 | eventbrite.com

Hosted by film critic and wine maker José Ignacio Cuenca,the evening begins with a wine tasting followed by a screening of the 1953 drama, “From Here to Eternity.” Starring Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, and Frank Sinatra as three soldiers stationed in Hawaii before the attack on Pearl Harbor. Deborah Kerr and Donna Reed are the women in their lives in this war romance.

San Dimas Farmers Market

San Dimas | 245 E. Bonita Ave., San Dimas, CA 91773 | May 3 | sandimasfarmersmarket.com

The San Dimas Farmers Market is opening up for the season. Pick up fresh produce or artisanal goods.

May 4

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | May 4-Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

Peter Krasnow, “Casa Verdugo,” 1923, repainted 1963. Oil on board. Collection of the Skirball Cultural Center, gift of Peter and Rose Krasnow. | Photo by Robert Wedemeyer

DTLA Art Night

DTLA Historic Core | May 4 | dtlaartnight.com

DTLA Art Night is launching with more than 25 participating galleries, a block party, participating bars and restaurants and more.

The Backyard By Stater Bros. Community Concert Series

Toyota Arena | 4000 East Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario, CA 91764 | May 4 – Sept. 21 | toyota-arena.com

Terry Ilous & The Vagabonds, with special guest Caravana, will headline the first in this community concert series. There will also be food, drinks and a DJ. Ticket prices are $20, which includes parking and all fees.

Manic Hispanic & The Aquabats

House of Blues Anaheim | 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 337, Anaheim, CA 92802 | May 4 | houseofblues.com

Rock bands Manic Hispanic and The Aquabats pay tribute to The Cure.

Riverside Artswalk

Artist Vendor Lot | Main Street, between 6th and 9th streets, Riverside, CA 92501 | May 4 | riversideartswalk.com

May’s Riverside Artswalk spotlights Chris Perez, who works with digital design, painting, woodworking and sewing. Make a night of it by visiting over 22 downtown locations, including museums, galleries and studios and then stopping at one of the local establishments for food and entertainment.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | May 4 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m.

Ongoing

‘Yaacobi & Leidental’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025 | Through April 30 | odysseytheatre.com

An absurdist tale about a love triangle gone wrong, Yaacobi & Leidental is a comic escapade through the failings of friendship and love. Even as we laugh at the antics of brash Yaacobi, insecure Leidental and not-as-sweet-as-she-looks Ruth Shekhash, we are reminded of our own shared human frailty in the face of desire and suffering. The cheerful songs stand in stark contrast to the cruelties visited on one another by these three friends.

Ilia Volok, Sera Heywood-Rakhimova,and Michael Redfield in “Yaacobi & Leidental.” | Photo by Jenny Graham

The Hollywood Ten At 75

Academy Museum | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 30 | academymuseum.org

In 1947, 10 Hollywood writers and directors refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) and were held in contempt of Congress. The Hollywood Ten, as they came to be known, were blacklisted from the film industry and in April 1948 were sentenced to serve a year in federal prison. This series highlights key films made by and about members of the Hollywood Ten and their blacklisted colleagues.

Norco Horseweek

3737 Crestview Drive, Norco, CA 92860 | Through April 30 | norcohorseweek.com

Celebrating all things equine over 10 days, Norco Horseweek will feature a parade, extreme rodeo, bull riding, food truck festival, chili cook-off, equine obstacle course, and more family fun.

‘Connections: Asia’

Getty Center Museum | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through May 7 | getty.edu

The exhibit features five works of Asian art made between the 14th and 18th centuries in China, India, Korea and Japan on loan from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and displayed alongside European paintings and sculpture in the Getty’s collection made around the same time. “This juxtaposition creates visual and thematic dialogues that highlight the form and function of devotional images, woodcarving techniques, traditions of painting landscapes and portraits of prominent individuals, and the trade of luxury goods,” according to the Getty.

‘1776’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through May 7 | centertheatregroup.org

This Tony Award-winning Best Musical will make you rethink the birth of the nation. The production, featuring a diverse cast, explores what it takes to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands.

(Center) Joanna Glushak and the National Tour Cast of “1776.” “1776” plays at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre April 11-May 7, 2023. | Photo by Joan Marcus

Desert X 2023

Coachella Valley | Through May 7 | desertx.org

Site-specific art installations throughout the Coachella Valley examine how humans shape and impact their environment, and the environment of others, in both beneficial and detrimental ways. “The desert is full of mythologies, ones that equip people with a strong will to survive in conditions some might think to be impossible, and this combination of tenacity through storytelling contributes to the important role of ‘the desert’ in many cultures around the world,” says co-curator Diana Campbell. “One of the many challenges of this project is not to over-romanticize this ‘tenacity’ and to work with art, artists, and storytelling to address real problems (that are not just stories) facing humans and non-humans who live in the Coachella Valley today.”

‘The Pilot Who Crashed The Party’

Broadwater Theatre Main Stage | 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038 | Through May 7 | onstage411.com/Pilot

Written and directed by Tony Award winning actor and Second City alum Paul Sand, “The Pilot Who Crashed the Party” is an off-beat homage to the drawing room dramas of the ’30s set in the Santa Monica Mountains on a violent, stormy night filled with rain, lightning and thunder. Friends at the intimate soirée are suspicious. The caterer might be in love. “As the partygoers take turns caring for (the pilot), each projects a part of themself onto the pilot as they try to figure him out,” says Sand.

‘(Im)migrants Of The State’

The Actors’ Gangat The Ivy Substation | 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA, 90232 | Extended through May 13 | theactorsgang.com

Created by and based on the real-life experiences of formerly incarcerated actors, these stories run the full gamut of emotions, and the creators have found a way to employ humor, joy, and hope as they face even the darkest moments. An ensemble of Prison Project alumni with over 240 years of combined incarceration who have found their way to freedom now want to share their stories with audiences. “People have shared with us that they’re [coming] to the theater for the very first time because they heard the play would contain stories that represented their lived experiences,” shared co-director Jeremie Loncka. “While some regular theatergoers said that the cast’s courage and vulnerability restored and inspired their belief in theater to create change.”

(Left to right) Front kneeling: John Dich, Montrell Harrell, Henry Palacio, Shaun Jones Back standing: Robert Chavez, Edgar Rodriguez, Scott Tran, Rich Loya Foreground right: Gregory Leon. | Photo by Bob Turton

Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area | 15501 Arrow Highway, Irwindale, CA 91706 | Through May 21 | renfair.com

Hear ye! Hear ye! The Renaissance Pleasure Faire returns to SoCal with entertaining shows ranging from falconry and magic to drinking songs and jousting. With delicious food, flowing drinks, a marketplace like nowhere else, and actors getting everyone into the spirit, you will undoubtedly have a good time. Huzzah!

‘A Little Night Music’

Pasadena Playhouse | 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through May 21 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

Based on Ingmar Bergman’s “Smiles of a Summer Night,” and featuring a score primarily in waltz time, the production was one of Stephen Sondheim’s greatest commercial successes. Set in 1900 Sweden, “A Little Night Music” explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress Desirée Armfeldt, and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When Desirée performs in Fredrik’s town, the estranged lovers’ passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick’s wife, Anne; Desirée’s current lover, the Count; and the Count’s wife, Charlotte. Both men – as well as their jealous wives – agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at Desirée’s mother’s estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises.

Pasadena Showcase House Of Design

Pasadena | Through May 21 | pasadenashowcase.org

Leading interior and exterior designers renovate an existing home top to bottom to raise funds for music programs and grants for nonprofits. This year’s home is a 1933 grand colonial designed by Marston & Maybury. This year, the Restaurant at Showcase will be catered by Roe Fusion and executive chef Phillip Ozaki.

‘The Hilton Als Series: Njideka Akunyili Crosby’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through June 12 | huntington.org

The exhibit features a selection of works by Nigerian-born, Los Angeles–based artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby in the final exhibition curated by the Pulitzer Prize–winning author and New Yorker magazine critic Hilton Als, in collaboration with the Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) and Akynyili Crosby. The two selected five collage-based paintings from “The Beautyful Ones,” Crosby’s ongoing series of intimate portraits of Nigerian children, including members of her own family.

‘Symbiosis: Living Island’

Japan House | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Level 2, Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through July 5 | japanhousela.com

The Inujima “Art House Project” creates a unique symbiosis between art, architecture, community, and ecology that has been transforming the landscape of the Japanese island of Inujima, which now is home to just 25 homes with more than half of the inhabitants over 70 years of age. The exhibition celebrates and transports visitors to this “living art” island through the sights and sounds of everyday island life, captured through an experiential diorama of the island and its art pavilions.

Inujima Art House Project A-Art House Beatriz Milhazes’ “Yellow Flower Dream.” | Photo courtesy of Japan House LA

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

“Irwindale” by William Acedo. | Photo courtesy of Metro Art

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.