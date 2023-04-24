Riverside police arrest ‘ghost gun’ suspect

Contraband confiscated from a suspect's residence in Mission Grove. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside Police Department

Riverside police last week served a search warrant and arrested a Mission Grove man for alleged possession of illegal guns and drugs, the city announced.

“Officers assigned to Watch A Patrol obtained information regarding an unknown person with arrest warrants who was possibly involved in the illegal manufacturing and selling of P-80 firearms, more commonly referred to as ‘ghost guns,'” according to the city of Riverside. “Officers Joel Leandro and Richard Villanueva Jr. would utilize their time in between calls for service and on-sight activity to continue their investigation into this alleged illegal activity.”

Police were ultimately able to identify 33-year-old Skyler Nathan Eric Cline as a suspect, along with his vehicle and residence in Riverside’s Mission Grove neighborhood, according to the city. Cline is currently on active probation and had five warrants for his arrest, all for weapons and drug offenses. He also is a convicted felon for similar criminal violations.

Riverside police, including the department’s Post Release Accountability and Compliance Team, served on a search warrant on April 19 at Cline’s residence in the 600 block of Garwood Court, officials said. Officers found the suspect hiding in the attic and were able to safely take him into custody.

A subsequent search of Cline’s residence turned up three handguns including a P-80, one Tec-9 pistol, parts of a P-80 handgun, various firearm magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 100 bankcards, blank checks, identification and social security cards, passports as well as other confirmed and suspected stolen property.

Cline was arrested and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for his outstanding warrants, along with several weapons violations, identity theft, fraud, possession of stolen property and violation of probation, according to the city. He is currently being held without bail.

“The initiative Officers Leandro and Villanueva Jr. showed demonstrates the efforts our patrol officers and detectives will make to keep Riverside protected from those who want to cause harm,” Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said in a statement. “If you are searching for a law enforcement agency to become your new home, look to the Riverside Police Department as a place where your hard work and dedication is appreciated and welcomed by your work family and community.”

Also last week, Gonzalez announced Officers Leandro and Villanueva Jr. as 2022 Sworn Employees of the Year at the Riverside Police Department. Leandro has four and a half years of law enforcement experience, and Villanueva has three years.