SGV area Jewish Federation to host consul general of Israel for town hall

On Monday, May 15, the Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys will host a special Town Hall Meeting with the consul general of Israel, Dr. Hillel Newman. Jewish Federation’s Executive Director Jason Moss will moderate the evening program. It will cover topics ranging from the current controversy regarding judicial reforms and the situation on the Temple Mount to Iran, how Israeli innovations are impacting everyday life and addressing worldwide issues, and much more. In addition, attendees will be able to have their questions answered. The event is open to the public, but for security reasons, people must pre-register by Monday, May 8, by going to www.jewishsgpv.org.

Dr. Hillel Newman became consul general of Israel in July 2019, serving as the senior representative of the State of Israel to the Pacific Southwest. Before his post, Newman spent over 20 years in diplomatic service. He served in several influential and critical positions, including policy advisor to three foreign ministers of Israel and ambassador of Israel to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Most recently, Consul General Newman served as special policy advisor to the director general and director of the World Jewish Affairs Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As a result, he has been intimately involved in the Jewish community’s most pressing global issues.

“The opportunity to bring the highest-ranking Israeli official in Southern California to our community is wonderful, especially with what is currently happening in Israel today.” explains Jason Moss, Jewish Federation’s executive director. “It is my hope that this event will open the eyes of many in our community as they hear what is going on in Israel and the amazing impact Israel has on the entire world.”

The event will be held at Temple Beth David (9677 E. Longden Ave., Temple City) at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about this event or the Jewish Federation’s programs and services, contact the Jewish Federation’s Executive Director Jason Moss by calling 626-445-0810 or emailing federation@jewishsgpv.org.