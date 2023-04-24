fbpx Bed Bath & Beyond store-closing sales to begin Wednesday
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Business / Bed Bath & Beyond store-closing sales to begin Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond store-closing sales to begin Wednesday

Business Apr 24, 2023

Bed Bath & Beyond store. | Photo by Mike Mozart (CC BY 2.0)

by
share with

With Bed Bath & Beyond announcing plans to “wind down” its operations as it goes through bankruptcy proceedings, the household-goods retailer will begin “store-closing sales” at its locations in California and elsewhere on Wednesday.

The retailer, which previously closed numerous locations as it worked through financial difficulties, announced Sunday that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection “to implement an orderly wind down of its businesses while conducting a limited marketing process to solicit interest in one of more sales of some or all of its assets.”

Company officials said the remaining 350 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 buybuy Baby locations across the country will remain open for now. But it was unclear how long that will last.

According to the company, all locations will begin their store-closing sales on Wednesday.

“We encourage you to come shop for your favorite products while merchandise selection is best,” according to the company’s website.

But with those sales beginning, customers will no longer be able to use those ubiquitous Bed Bath & Beyond coupons that almost always accompanied the retailer’s advertising mailers. The company noted that the store closing sales will allow customers “to shop for your favorite products at deep discounts.”

Gift cards will be accepted through May 8, and people with merchandise credits will be able to redeem them through May 15. The company’s Welcome Rewards+ credit cards will still be accepted.

Additional details are available online at https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/.

More from Business

Business Apr 24, 2023
share with
‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ still bests box office with $58M weekend by
Business Apr 24, 2023
share with
Disney begins 2nd wave of layoffs totaling 4,000 employees by
Business Apr 22, 2023
share with
Southland gasoline prices decrease for 4th straight day by
Business Apr 21, 2023
share with
EEOC sues Monterey Park food companies for alleged sex harassment by
Business Apr 21, 2023
share with
Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians gets $50K grant for Temalpakh Farm by
unemployment, layoff, laid off
Business Apr 21, 2023
share with
LA County unemployment rate increases slightly in March by
More
Skip to content