Bed Bath & Beyond store-closing sales to begin Wednesday

With Bed Bath & Beyond announcing plans to “wind down” its operations as it goes through bankruptcy proceedings, the household-goods retailer will begin “store-closing sales” at its locations in California and elsewhere on Wednesday.

The retailer, which previously closed numerous locations as it worked through financial difficulties, announced Sunday that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection “to implement an orderly wind down of its businesses while conducting a limited marketing process to solicit interest in one of more sales of some or all of its assets.”

Company officials said the remaining 350 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 buybuy Baby locations across the country will remain open for now. But it was unclear how long that will last.

According to the company, all locations will begin their store-closing sales on Wednesday.

“We encourage you to come shop for your favorite products while merchandise selection is best,” according to the company’s website.

But with those sales beginning, customers will no longer be able to use those ubiquitous Bed Bath & Beyond coupons that almost always accompanied the retailer’s advertising mailers. The company noted that the store closing sales will allow customers “to shop for your favorite products at deep discounts.”

Gift cards will be accepted through May 8, and people with merchandise credits will be able to redeem them through May 15. The company’s Welcome Rewards+ credit cards will still be accepted.

Additional details are available online at https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/.