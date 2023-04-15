fbpx Los Angeles City Council targets parked RVs on Venice streets
Los Angeles City Council targets parked RVs on Venice streets

Los Angeles City Council targets parked RVs on Venice streets

Los Angeles Apr 15, 2023
homelessness
| Photo courtesy of Thayne Tuason/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)
by
The Los Angeles City Council approved a resolution Friday prohibiting RVs from being parked along various streets in Venice between the hours of 2 to 6 a.m., citing public safety issues.

The parking ban includes but is not limited to vehicles that are 6 feet or more in height.

According to the resolution, presented by Councilwoman Traci Park who represents the 11th District, the area is experiencing public safety issues associated with oversized vehicles that are often parked overnight and constrict travel lanes, creating dangerous road conditions.

Under the resolution, the council directed the city’s Department of Transportation to post signs giving notice of “tow away, no parking” restrictions for RVs and oversized vehicles. In addition, the department will be able to make technical corrections or clarifications to the resolution as they deem necessary to effectuate the intent of the resolution.

The resolution includes several road segments where the Department of Transportation will enforce the restriction, which includes both sides of the following streets:

— Main Street between Rose Avenue and Sunset Avenue;

— Superior Avenue between Venice Boulevard and Victoria Avenue;

— Indiana Avenue between 5th Avenue and 4th Avenue;

— Main Street between Windward Avenue and Westminster Avenue;

— Barbara Avenue between Centinela Avenue and Frances Avenue;

— Wasatch Avenue between Matteson Avenue and Washington Place;

— Clark Avenue between Mildred Avenue and Olive Avenue; and

— Victoria Avenue between Penmar Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard

The 11th District encompasses Brentwood, Del Rey, Ladera, Mar Vista, Pacific Palisades, Playa del Rey, Playa Vista, Venice, West Los Angeles/Sawtelle and Westchester.

Los Angeles Apr 15, 2023
