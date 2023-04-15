Gun violence: Shooting incidents over the last 7 days in LA County

| Photo by alexstand/Envato Elements

In addition to the Los Angeles County district attorney declining to file charges against deputies who fatally shot teenagers, a number of other shooting-related reports were filed this past week in the LA area.

Three men shot at hookah lounge in North Hollywood

Three men were wounded Saturday morning during a gang-related shooting at a Hookah lounge in North Hollywood, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed the men to a hospital in stable condition, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.

The shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. in the 11000 block of Huston Street, where someone fired shots at the victims and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police said the shooting was gang-related, but no further information was immediately available.

Man shot to death in Lancaster

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were continuing an investigation Saturday into the shooting death of a man in Lancaster.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station responded at 7:58 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of West Kettering Street regarding multiple calls about gunshots in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Upon their arrival, deputies found the victim near a parking lot, unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

No other details were immediately available, including a motive and description of a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Search continues for suspects in Hollywood shooting

Two suspects remained at large Saturday following a shooting that occurred in the crowded Hollywood tourist district and left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the victim — apparently a good Samaritan who tried to intervene in a dispute — suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday outside the Ovation Hollywood shopping center.

Police said the suspects were a man and a woman, both possibly in their 20s.

The victim was not immediately identified, but police told ABC7 he is believed to be 37 years old. Some street vendors told the station the man is a local resident known as “Scooter.”

According to police, the man witnessed some type of dispute or argument on the street and tried to intervene, when the male suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head near the Hard Rock Café. The victim managed to stumble away from the shooting scene, toward the entrance to the Metro B (Red) Line station on Hollywood Boulevard, where he collapsed.

Suspect in shooting death of 17-year-old remains at large

Police continued their search Thursday for the gunman who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy during a failed robbery attempt in Koreatown.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the teen was sitting in the passenger seat of a car at around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Seventh Street near Berendo Street when a man approached and tried to rob him and the car’s 16-year-old driver.

The driver began to pull away, prompting the suspect to open fire, striking his passenger in the head, the LAPD reported.

The victim was identified Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as Dylan Ramirez of Los Angeles.

The driver of the car came to a stop near Olympic Boulevard and Burlington Avenue in the Pico-Union district.

According to news reports Ramirez’s family said he had dreams of becoming an electrician after high school.

His brother, Alejandro Castro, told KCAL their family was very concerned when he didn’t come home Tuesday evening. After attempting to contact Ramirez multiple times without a response, the family received a call from the coroner’s office informing them of the death.

“For me it didn’t feel real for the first time,” Castro told KCAL. “I had trouble breathing and having an anxiety attack. It was best they called us first, because my mom, she has severe panic attacks.”

The suspect was described as a heavyset man in his early 20s, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information on the killing was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Man shot in Pico-Union area; suspect arrested

A man was shot in the Pico-Union area Tuesday and his alleged attacker was arrested, police said.

The shooting occurred around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Elden Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said a man about 20 years of age was sitting in a vehicle when another man, in his early 20s, approached him on foot and shot him.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police stopped a vehicle in the area a short time afterward. His name was not immediately available.

Officers told KCAL9 that the victim and suspect reportedly know each other, and the crime involved a possible “love triangle” dispute over a third person.

One man beaten, one shot at Vermont Vista building

One man was pistol-whipped and another was shot in the Vermont Vista area, authorities said Sunday.

The attack occurred at 9:05 p.m.on Saturday in the 400 block of West Century Boulevard, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

One suspect pistol-whipped the 29-year-old victim while a second suspect fired a gun at the 25-year-old man, she said.

They ran from the building and a passerby took them to a hospital, the dispatcher said.

Man wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Adams-Normandie area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 11:39 p.m. on Saturday in the 2700 block of South Normandie Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The 32-year-old victim became involved in an argument with three other males and one of the suspects fired multiple rounds at the victim before the three fled, the dispatcher said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he was in serious condition, she said.

Murder suspect killed in police shooting at Vernon truck yard identified

The coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a murder suspect fatally shot at a Vernon truck yard after fleeing from members of a multi-agency gang task force and trying to wrestle a weapon away from a female officer.

Victor Nava, 24, was homeless, according to the coroner’s office.

The shooting occurred at 7:12 a.m. on Wednesday in the 5600 block of District Boulevard in a truck yard, according to the South Gate Police Department. Video from the scene showed a body covered by a sheet.

South Gate Police Chief Darren Arakawa said officers from multiple agencies involved with the task force carried out searches of various locations Wednesday, primarily homeless encampments along the Los Angeles River bed. At one of the eight targeted locations, the suspect was spotted, and fled into the Vernon truck yard, officials said.

The suspect now identified as Nava was confronted by a South Gate police officer, who was attacked by the suspect, officials said. The suspect tried to take away the officer’s gun, and eventually punched the female officer in the face. She responded by shooting the suspect, police said.

Authorities said a gun was recovered at the scene. Officers taking part in the search had been warned in advance that the suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Arakawa said the suspect had an extensive criminal record and had been released from prison last year.

Details were not immediately available on the crimes for which he was sought, but they involved an attempted murder and a murder, both in early March, officials said.

The California Department of Justice was investigating the shooting.

Innocent bystander wounded in shooting outside Granada Hills house

A 17-year-old girl was an innocent bystander wounded when a fight between two teenage males escalated to gunfire at a Granada Hills house party, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting was reported at 11:25 p.m.on Saturday in front of the house on Ludlow Street near Blucher Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The suspect and the male with whom he was fighting were 17 to 18 years old, she said.

The suspect fired several rounds at the other male from a semi-automatic weapon, missing his target but striking the girl, the dispatcher said. Paramedics took the girl to a hospital where her vital signs were stable.

There was no word about the status of the suspect.