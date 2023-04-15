fbpx LA council moves forward with plan for more affordable housing
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / LA council moves forward with plan for more affordable housing

LA council moves forward with plan for more affordable housing

Politics Apr 15, 2023
housing, suburb, aerial
| Photo courtesy of Barefoot_traveller_Envato Elements
by
share with

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a motion Friday to eliminate additional obstacles in the process of converting unpermitted structures such as a garage into a legal accessory dwelling unit, which would ensure more access to affordable housing in the city.

Under the current process, the city requires any unpermitted or illegal ADUs that were converted into a residential unit to first be issued a Certificate of Occupancy before the applicant undergoes the process of converting their units into a legal ADUs. To receive a Certificate of Occupancy, an applicant must return the residential unit to its original state.

According to a motion, presented by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, that additional step deters property owners from pursuing legalization of their ADUs because it is time and cost prohibitive. The motion will temporarily waive that step, in exchange for dedicating the resulting units as affordable housing units.

“Los Angeles is experiencing a severe housing crisis, and we need to continue to do everything in our power to provide relief for our communities and utilize existing ADUs for housing stock,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “What I proposed will cut the red tape and encourage residents to come forward and convert unpermitted units into legal ADUs, bringing the ADUs up to code for the health and safety of its residence.”

The motion further instructs  the city attorney, in consultation with the Department of Building and Safety, to identify and report on the proper mechanism and documentation necessary to waive the requirement of a Certificate of Occupancy and report back with recommendation on how to implement a citywide ordinance to effectuate an amnesty program for legalizing unpermitted ADUs and designating those units as affordable housing.

More from Politics

homelessness
Los Angeles Apr 15, 2023
share with
Los Angeles City Council targets parked RVs on Venice streets by
Business Apr 14, 2023
share with
Los Angeles city commission updates investment in LA Waterfront by
Crime Apr 14, 2023
share with
Ex-director of OC Democratic Party pleads guilty to attempted fraud by
Los Angeles Apr 14, 2023
share with
Padilla, Alcaraz head to June 27 run off in 6th District special election by
Environment Apr 14, 2023
share with
LA City Council seeks to increase local water supply by
Politics Apr 14, 2023
share with
Billionaire Harlan Crow bought property from Clarence Thomas. The justice didn’t disclose the deal. by
More
Skip to content