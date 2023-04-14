fbpx LA84 Foundation provides $1.4M to support sports play equity
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Impact / LA84 Foundation provides $1.4M to support sports play equity

LA84 Foundation provides $1.4M to support sports play equity

Impact Apr 14, 2023
| Photo by Prototype-Drop/Envato Elements
by
share with

The LA84 Foundation announced Thursday it awarded more than $1.4 million in grants to promote play equity in more than 250 schools in seven Southern California counties.

The foundation said the grants are expected to serve the socio-emotional well-being of nearly 50,000 kids and provide for community health. The grants are part of the foundation’s effort to support a balance of school- and community-based organizations that provide youth sports development programs.

“We are committed to removing barriers for young people to have access to the benefits of sports participation, and by uplifting equity supporting kids’ lifelong well-being,” Renata Simril, president and CEO of the foundation, said in a statement. “These grants showcase a wide range of communities as well as our support of soccer, as our data clearly indicates how important soccer is to our communities.”

While there are 22 types of sports activities supported in this grant cycle including archery, lacrosse, squash and equestrian activities, LA84 is investing in the future of soccer. According to the results of the 2022 Los Angeles County Youth Sports Survey, soccer continued to rank among the most popular activities.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor in San Pedro received a $80,000 grant to support the launch of a pilot youth soccer league which will serve more than 600 youths in Wilmington. The Wilmington Youth Soccer League will launch in September and run from fall through spring.

The Cal South Soccer Foundation in Fullerton was awarded a $50,000 grant to support school-based soccer programs and coaching education in partnership with Cal South State Soccer Association. CSSF was established in 1999 to serve as a collaborative resource across Southern California to grow the game of soccer.

The LA84 Foundation also awarded $30,000 to Pure Game in Lake Forest to support its afterschool soccer programming in five cities in Orange County. Pure Game is committed to providing high-level soccer programming to support the development of the whole child.

The LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund are slated to host Play Day on June 24, a national celebration of sport, play and movement held annually to advance the power of activity and promote physical and mental health. For more information, go to bit.ly/3odQQoB.

More from Impact

Impact Apr 12, 2023
share with
Inland Empire food bank to host gala fundraiser by
LA County Apr 12, 2023
share with
Feds propose plans for future of Colorado River water distribution by
Community Apr 10, 2023
share with
‘Asian American Experiences in California’ symposium at The Huntington invites introspection by
Impact Apr 08, 2023
share with
LAAS gives advice for pet safety during Easter holiday by
Impact Apr 07, 2023
share with
Public Health unveils platform to address gun violence by
Health Apr 05, 2023
share with
USC, Children’s Hospital will use gift to expand research projects by
More
Skip to content