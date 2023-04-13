2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design set to open on April 23 

Stewart House. | Courtesy photo

Continuing in its 58th year, the Pasadena Showcase House of Design, one of the nation’s oldest, largest, and most successful home and garden tours, will open on Sunday, April 23. The 2023 Showcase House will reimagine Stewart House, a 1933 grand colonial estate with spectacular acreage in a storied Pasadena neighborhood. Public tours of the Showcase House will take place from April 23 through May 21.

“We feel incredibly lucky to present the Stewart House as our 58th Pasadena Showcase House of Design,” said Vikki Sung, 2022/23 President of Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts. “Featured in 1983 as the 19th Showcase House, we are revisiting this majestic estate, stewarded by the same family for nearly 40 years, to introduce it to a new generation.”

Designed by Marston & Maybury, one of Pasadena’s most celebrated architectural partnerships, Stewart House harkens back to the days of gracious architecture and quintessential Showcase with over 11,000 square feet of living space sited on two acres of carefully landscaped and exquisitely manicured grounds.

“It’s truly a quintessential Showcase House and just breathtaking in its grandeur,” says 2022/23 Benefit Chair Matt McIntyre. “The estate is iconic and the grounds are just exquisite so it’s a very compelling property.” 21 interior and landscape designers have been selected to participate in this year’s house and Mr. McIntyre was excited about their input. “This is such a spectacular piece of architecture with such a graciousness about it,” he says. “The designers have considered this and are bringing cutting-edge design while honoring the house’s traditional roots. The style will be timeless,” he exclaims.

Following just four short months of renovation, over 20,000 guests will tour through the 30+ interior and landscape design spaces highlighting cutting-edge trends in high-style living. Guests can expect the famous Shops at Showcase, offering a variety of boutique and craft merchants, as well as several on-site restaurants offering hot meals, grab & go snacks, as well as beer, wine, and cocktails. Entertainment and programming is planned throughout the event showcasing local musicians, docent-led garden tours, special brunches, and more.

The Pasadena Showcase House of Design is the annual and only fundraising event for Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization celebrating its 75th anniversary. Earlier this year, Pasadena Showcase honored the occasion by announcing it had given out its largest annual Gifts & Grants package in the organization’s history — $900,000 to 75 nonprofits. For tickets and information, visit pasadenashowcase.org/tickets or call 626.606.1600.