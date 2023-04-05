fbpx Pasadena missing: Disabled man who requires assistance
Home / News / Missing / Pasadena missing: Disabled man who requires assistance

Pasadena missing: Disabled man who requires assistance

Missing Apr 05, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Authorities were seeking the public’s help Wednesday to find a 68-year-old man who requires medical attention.

Douglas Edward Simon is described as White, 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He uses a cane to walk.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Simon was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray pants Wednesday at 6 a.m. in the 3200 block of La Encina Way in Pasadena.

Simon suffers from aphasia, which causes a speech disorder and his family is concerned for his well-being, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Simon’s whereabouts was encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

