fbpx 3 people found dead in Skid Row apartment; drugs suspected
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / 3 people found dead in Skid Row apartment; drugs suspected

3 people found dead in Skid Row apartment; drugs suspected

Crime Apr 05, 2023
| Photo by mehaniq41/Envato Elements
by
share with

Three people who may have overdosed on drugs were found dead Wednesday inside an apartment building in the Skid Row area.

The bodies of two men and one woman were discovered Wednesday afternoon inside 649 Lofts, a building in the 600 block of Wall Street, near Sixth Street, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the building on reports of the three individuals unconscious and not breathing, authorities said.

An investigation was continuing, but a fire department spokesman described the deaths as “suspected overdoses,” noting that the coroner’s office will make the final determination. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports from the scene, fire officials responded to the same location around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday due to a possible overdose victim. That person regained consciousness but declined to be taken to a hospital, according to the reports.

The property is owned by Skid Row Housing Trust, a nonprofit housing provider, according to The Times.

The city filed a petition last Thursday seeking the establishment of a public health and safety receivership for the trust after it announced it was unable to continue operating its 29 buildings.

A tenant at 649 Lofts with arthritis and nerve damage told The Times last month that she was trapped for more than two weeks on the fifth floor after the elevator broke down, and that intruders were common.

In Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, Steven Son, a deputy city attorney, described the situation as a “humanitarian emergency,” adding that conditions have deteriorated in the buildings so much that there are “truly life safety issues,” according to The Times.

More from Crime

Crime Apr 05, 2023
share with
LA County deputy charged with unlawful possession of assault rifle by
gun, guns, police officers, cops
Crime Apr 05, 2023
share with
Report: LAPD officer-involved shootings decrease slightly in 2022 by
Crime Apr 05, 2023
share with
6 CHP officers, sergeant make 1st court appearance in man’s 2020 death by
Crime Apr 04, 2023
share with
Trump arrested in NYC, pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts by
Crime Apr 04, 2023
share with
Panorama City man convicted for Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol by
Crime Apr 04, 2023
share with
Elderly man pleads not guilty in Riverside County crash that killed girl by
More
Skip to content