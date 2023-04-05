fbpx LA County deputy charged with unlawful possession of assault rifle
LA County deputy charged with unlawful possession of assault rifle

LA County deputy charged with unlawful possession of assault rifle

Crime Apr 05, 2023
An AR-15 assault rifle and ammunition. | Photo courtesy of Joe Cereghino/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawful possession of an assault rifle and tracer ammunition at his home, District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

Brandon Garmon, 45, was charged Tuesday with one felony count each of possession of an assault weapon and possession of a destructive device, but an arraignment date has not yet been set, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from the discovery of an unregistered AR-15 assault rifle and incendiary ammunition that were found in a closet when a search warrant was served April 8, 2020, at Garmon’s home, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Garmon’s current status with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was not immediately available.

“While I support the rights afforded to us under the 2nd Amendment, I also respect the laws of our state. It is illegal to possess an AR-15 assault rifle in California and I expect everyone, including sworn officers to follow the law,” Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges.

