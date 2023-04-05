fbpx Help sought in identifying woman at LAC+USC Medical Center
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Help sought in identifying woman at LAC+USC Medical Center

Help sought in identifying woman at LAC+USC Medical Center

Los Angeles Apr 05, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Department of Health Services
by
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center and find her family.

The woman has been at the facility for two days, according to the hospital.

She is about 34 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 161 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair and blue/green eyes. She has a tattoo of a yellow sun and a baby blue moon on her lower abdomen.

The woman’s medical condition was not immediately available.

Anyone knowing her identity was urged to call Yen Sau, a clinical social worker at the hospital, at 323-409-4860.







