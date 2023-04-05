Help sought in identifying woman at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center and find her family.
The woman has been at the facility for two days, according to the hospital.
She is about 34 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 161 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair and blue/green eyes. She has a tattoo of a yellow sun and a baby blue moon on her lower abdomen.
The woman’s medical condition was not immediately available.
Anyone knowing her identity was urged to call Yen Sau, a clinical social worker at the hospital, at 323-409-4860.