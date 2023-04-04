Trump arrested in NYC, pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday in New York City to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records surrounding his bid for the White House in 2016.
Prosecutors allege Trump and others “employed a ‘catch and kill’ scheme to identify, purchase, and bury negative information about him and boost his electoral prospects. The real-estate-mogul-turned-politician “then went to great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws.”
The case centers around shell corporations controlled by Trump and associates that allegedly were used to pay hush money to individuals with image-damaging stories to tell about the then presidential hopeful.
One such $130,000 payment involved Trump’s personal lawyer delivering the funds to porn actress Stormy Daniels, then seeking reimbursement from Trump, according to prosecutors. Special Counsel Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty and served prison time for the illicit transaction, which was made using a shell corporation that was funded through a bank in Manhattan.
“Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. said in a statement. “As the Statement of Facts describes, the trail of money and lies exposes a pattern that, the People allege, violates one of New York’s basic and fundamental business laws. As this office has done time and time again, we today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law.”
In November Trump announced his campaign to regain the presidency in 2024.