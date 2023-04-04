fbpx Tournament House in Pasadena to begin free public tours
Tournament House in Pasadena to begin free public tours

Pasadena Independent Apr 04, 2023
Tournament House. | Photo courtesy of Ken Lund/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)
by
Tournament House, the home of the Tournament of Roses and the headquarters of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game, will open its doors for free public tours beginning Thursday.

The one-hour guided tours will be offered at 2 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 31, according to the Tournament of Roses.

Once home to chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. and his wife Ada, the family donated the property to the city of Pasadena following Ada’s death in 1958, with the requirement that it be used as the home for the Tournament of Roses.

The property also includes the expansive Wrigley Gardens, which cover roughly 4 1/2 acres and include more than 1,500 varieties of roses, camellias and annuals, according to the Tournament of Roses.

The guided tours will provide visitors with details about the history of the home and property, as well as the Rose Bowl Game and Rose Parade.

Reservations for tours of the home at 391 S. Orange Grove Blvd. are required and can be made at tournamentofroses.com/house-tours/.

Groups of 10 or more should make arrangements in advance by calling 626-449-4100 or emailing membership@tournamentofroses.com.

share with
share with
share with
share with
share with
share with
