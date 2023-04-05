fbpx Chinese consulate in LA condemns House speaker meeting with Taiwan president
Chinese consulate in LA condemns House speaker meeting with Taiwan president

Politics Apr 05, 2023
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. | Photos courtesy of the Office of the President of the Republic of China and U.S. House of Representatives
The Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles is condemning Wednesday’s scheduled meeting in Southern California between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

McCarthy and Tsai are scheduled to meet at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, according to the Republican House speaker’s office. Last year, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, met with Tsai during a much-debated trip to Taiwan that was also met with condemnation from China, which responded by engaging in military exercises around Taiwan and cutting off some communication with leaders in Washington.

Tsai’s visit with McCarthy will occur during a stopover on her journey home after visits to Guatemala and Belize.

A representative for the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles condemned the planned meeting, saying the Chinese government is the “sole legal government representing the whole of China,” and Taiwan is “an inalienable part of China’s territory.”

“China firmly opposes any form of official interactions between the U.S. and Chinese Taiwan region,” the representative said in remarks released by the consulate. “We firmly oppose any so-called visit by leaders of the Taiwan region to the U.S. in any name or under whatever pretext. We firmly oppose the U.S. government violating the one-China principle and having any form of engagement with Taiwan authorities.”

The representative called Tsai’s interactions with U.S. officials efforts to “seek breakthroughs and propagate ‘Taiwan independence.'”

According to CNN, Taiwan’s foreign ministry issued a statement calling Chinese criticism of Tsai’s travels “increasingly absurd and unreasonable.”

“Taiwan will not back down, and friends in the U.S. who support Taiwan and Taiwan-U.S. relations will not back down either,” the statement read. “Democratic partners will only become more united and have more frequent exchanges.”

Tsai argues that Taiwan is a sovereign nation. The United States officially operates under a “One China” policy, although it has never formally recognized China’s claim that Taiwan is part of that country.

