Report: LAPD officer-involved shootings decrease slightly in 2022
gun, guns, police officers, cops
LAPD officers train at a firing range. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
The Los Angeles Police Department had 31 officer-involved shootings in 2022, compared with 37 such shootings the previous year, according to a new report.

The LAPD’s 2022 Use of Force Year-End Review report was presented Tuesday to the LAPD Board of Police Commissioners.

The report covered various statistical areas, among them “categorical use of force incidents,” which includes officer-involved shootings.

“The period between 2018 and 2022 has been the lowest five-year period of OIS incidents in the last three-plus decades,” an LAPD statement said.

The year 2022 saw several decreases in categorical use of force incidents, the LAPD said.

Among the report’s key findings:

— In 2022, there were 53 categorical use of force incidents, which was a 17% decrease compared to 2021.

— In 2022, there were 31 OIS incidents, which was a 16% decrease compared to the 37 OIS incidents in 2021.

— In 2022, 58% of suspects in OIS incidents were armed with firearms, compared to 41% in 2021.

— In 2022, there was an overall 27% decrease in OIS incidents involving “subjects with perceived mental illness” and a 30% decrease in OIS incidents involving “subjects experiencing homelessness.”

Also, the number of law enforcement-related injury incidents, in-custody deaths, and carotid restraint control holds decreased in 2022, according to the report.

The full report is available at lapdonlinestrgeacc.blob.core.usgovcloudapi.net/lapdonlinemedia/2022-Year-End-Review.pdf.

