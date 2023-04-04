Panorama City man convicted for Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. | Photo courtesy of Tyler Merbler/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

A San Fernando Valley man faces sentencing in July for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Edward Badalian, 28, of Panorama City, was convicted in federal court in the District of Columbia of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building following a non-jury trial last month. The defendant remains on pre-trial release until sentencing on July 21, according to federal prosecutors.

Badalian was charged in a superseding indictment returned in a case initially filed in March 2021 against Daniel Rodriguez, 40, of Fontana. Rodriguez was indicted at that time on charges including the assault of a Metropolitan Police Department officer. The superseding indictment adds a conspiracy charge. In February, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to four felonies, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, in the fall of 2020, Badalian, Rodriguez and others created a Telegram group chat, called the “Patriots 45 MAGA Gang,” and used it as a platform to advocate violence against certain groups and individuals that either supported the 2020 presidential election results, supported what the group perceived as liberal, or communist ideologies, or held positions of authority in government.

The group’s activities included collecting weapons and tactical gear to bring to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, storming past barricades to gain unlawful access to the Capitol, and coordinating activities before, during, and after the riot, court papers show.

The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to stop, delay, and hinder Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote that day.

In the 26 months since Jan. 6, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.