13-year-old girl last seen in Carson reported missing

Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday in finding a 13-year-old girl last seen in Carson.
Sarah Villanueva Embisan was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 22300 block of South Main Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
She was described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and a black pixie cut hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and red pajama pants.
Anyone with information concerning Sarah’s whereabouts was encouraged to call the Carson Sheriff’s Station at 310-830-1123 or 310-847-8372.