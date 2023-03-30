COVID-19 hospitalizations continue slowing in Orange County

| Photo courtesy of geralt/Pixabay

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued gliding down this week, but nearly 50 more fatalities were logged over the past few months, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infections stood at 121 as of last Wednesday and dropped to 110 as of this Wednesday, the OC Health Care Agency reported. The number of ICU patients dipped from 19 to 16.

The county logged 49 more fatalities, boosting the overall death toll to 8,058.

Of those fatalities, 17 occurred this month, raising March’s death toll to 39. Twenty of the fatalities happened in February, raising its death toll to 69.

Eleven of the fatalities happened in January, increasing its death toll to 130.

Of those hospitalized in the county, 61.3% are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated. The ICU patients are 62.3% partly vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The number of residents fully vaccinated increased from 2,369,627 to 2,370,009. The number of residents who have received at least one dose is 226,727. The number of booster shots administered increased from 1,454,356 to 1,455,281.

The number of children up to 4 years old who have received at least one dose inched up from 19,072 to 19,149 with 12,384 fully vaccinated. Just 6.6% of the county’s population in the age group is fully vaccinated.

For 5- to 11-year-old children, 97,633 are fully vaccinated, about 36.8% of the age group. In the 12-to-17 age group, 69.7% are fully vaccinated.

The test positivity rate rose went from 5.8% to 5.3% and decreased from 4.8% to 4.4% in the health equity quartile, which measures the communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

The positivity rate for those fully vaccinated with a booster went from 4.3 on March 12 to 3.5 on March 19. For those vaccinated with no booster, the rate went from 2.5 to 2.2. For those not vaccinated the rate went from 8.4 to 7.1

The daily case rate per 100,000 went from 3.9 to 3.2 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag and from 4 to 3.3 in the adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag.

The county logged 666 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 715,925.

The OCHCA reports COVID-19 data every Thursday.