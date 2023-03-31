fbpx Man charged in deadly police pursuit in Long Beach
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Long Beach / Man charged in deadly police pursuit in Long Beach

Man charged in deadly police pursuit in Long Beach

Long Beach Mar 31, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Freedomtumz/Unsplash
by
share with

A 39-year-old Antioch man was charged Thursday with second-degree murder for the death of a 74-year-old woman in a police pursuit from Seal Beach to Long Beach.

Seal Beach police stopped a 2006 Lexus just before 8 p.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation near Pacific Coast Highway and Marina Drive, police said. While the officer was conducting a records check of the driver, her male passenger switched places with her and the car sped away, police alleged.

The chase continued north on Pacific Coast Highway toward Long Beach until the Lexus crashed into multiple other vehicles at about 8:05 p.m. at Second Street in Long Beach, police said.

Chaz Lamar Long bailed out of the car and attempted to run away, but an officer used a Taser to apprehend him, police said. The woman in the car was injured and hospitalized and the baby was also taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, police said.

Long was charged with second-degree murder, three counts of evading a peace officer causing serious bodily injury and a count of child abuse and endangerment, all felonies. According to the criminal complaint, he is accused of killing Sarah Shorteno of Toronto and injuring an infant girl and three other adults.

Shorteno, who was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

More from Long Beach

Business Mar 24, 2023
share with
$110M from state to fund ports training facility in San Pedro Bay by
Education Mar 18, 2023
share with
Norovirus outbreak causes closure of school in Long Beach by
Long Beach Mar 07, 2023
share with
Long Beach property owner challenges constitutionality of vacant lot fee by
Crime Mar 06, 2023
share with
LBPD: Officer shoots man stabbing another man at strip mall by
Crime Mar 03, 2023
share with
Carjacking suspect arrested following high-speed 4-county chase by
Crime Mar 02, 2023
share with
Man pleads guilty to child stealing involving 4-year-old son by
More
Skip to content