Metro to offer free Dodger Stadium Express bus service

| Photo courtesy of LA Metro

LA Metro will provide free express bus service to Dodger Stadium again this year for Dodgers home games.

The Dodgers‘ season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks is slated for Thursday. Metro’s Dodger Stadium Express buses will be available from both Los Angeles Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and the South Bay Harbor Gateway Transit Center in Gardena.

Fans can ride the express to the game for free, however regular fares apply on all other connecting bus and rail services.

The service from Union Station will pick up fans about every 10 minutes in front of Union Station West adjacent to Alameda Street near the taxi zone. Service from Union Station begins 90 minutes prior to the start of the game through the end of the second inning, and return service runs until 4 minutes after the final out or 20 minutes after post-game events.

Passengers can use two stops at the ballpark — either behind center field or at the top deck.

From Harbor Gateway Transit Center, fans can board buses located at Bay 9, with buses running every 30 minutes. Fans can board at the Harbor Gateway Transit Center or a few stations, including Slauson, Westchester, Harbor Freeway and Rosecrans.

Service from the Harbor Gateway Transit Center begins two hours prior to the start of the game and ends 45 minutes after games are over or 20 minutes after a post-game event. Fans will be dropped off behind right field. Buses back to Harbor Gateway Transit Center will pick up customers at the same location after the game.

Both Dodgers Stadium Express services will utilize a dedicated bus lane on Sunset Boulevard, where game-day traffic congestion is the heaviest. Metro has partnered with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation for traffic mitigation support that will help expedite trips to and from games.

The Harbor Gateway uses the ExpressLanes on the Harbor (110) Freeway to speed up trips to the stadium, according to Metro.

Metro encourages its customers to use the many transportation alternatives that serve Union Station to connect them with the Dodger Stadium Express, including Metro Rail, Metrolink, Amtrak and municipal bus operators. For specific route and schedule information, visit metro.net or https://bit.ly/2Ic9YbY.