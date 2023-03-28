fbpx COVID-19 numbers continue trending downward in LA County
COVID-19 numbers continue trending downward in LA County

Health Mar 28, 2023
| Image courtesy of Gerald Altman/Pixabay
COVID-19 numbers continue to drop in Los Angeles County, with data released Tuesday by both the county and state health departments reflecting the downward trend.

The LA County Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,269 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional virus-related deaths since Saturday — breaking down to 576 new cases Saturday, 290 Sunday, 208 Monday and 195 Tuesday.

However, the county cautioned that the Sunday, Monday and Tuesday figures reflect an undercount due to a lag in weekend reporting. No fresh data was announced Monday as the county observed Cesar Chavez Day.

Nine additional virus-related deaths were reported in the county on Saturday, compared to six Sunday, five Monday and four Tuesday, with the county again cautioning of a likely undercount.

Health officials say a majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension, health officials have said.

Tuesday’s data brought LA County’s pandemic totals to 3,724,641 cases and 35,994 virus-related deaths.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus as of Tuesday was 3.4% — a number that held steady since Saturday — according to county data.

Meanwhile, hospitalization numbers, which are reported by the state, fell below 400 over the weekend for the first time since the beginning of November, while the statewide total dropped below 1,700.

While Saturday’s hospitalization number for the county was 426, the total has held under the 400 mark since then — 383 Sunday, 392 Monday and 394 Tuesday. Of Tuesday’s 394 hospitalizations, 46 patients were being treated in intensive care.

Some of the hospitalized patients were admitted for other reasons and learned they had COVID after a mandated test.

