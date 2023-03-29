Fun things to do in SoCal this week: March 31-April 6

Music at the Odyssey. | Photo by Cooper Bates

Don’t waste the beautiful spring weather expected this weekend by staying indoors. Head out and explore what’s blooming in SoCal.

March 31

‘Music At The Odyssey’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | March 31 | odysseytheatre.com

Celebrating the work of Rodgers and Hammerstein, George Gershwin and Cole Porter, singers Ken Marshall (Tony in the first Broadway revival of “West Side Story”) India Carney, Kenton Chen, Malia Civetz, Bella Hicks and Taubert Nadalini will be accompanied by alive four-piece band: Nathan Heldman on piano, Zev Shearn Nance on drums, John Snow on bass and guest artist Ben Flocks on sax.

Dismantling Orientalism: ‘This Is Not A True Story’

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | March 31 | visionsandvoices.usc.edu

Director Reena Dutt; USC School of Dramatic Arts and USC Dornsife professor Rena Heinrich; UC Riverside professor of theater, film, and digital production Donatella Galella, and moderator Jenny Lin, a professor at the USC Roski School of Art and Design, will discuss Asian American representation in pop culture and how to dismantle Orientalism is film and theater. The discussion will be followed by a staged reading of “This Is Not a True Story,” by Preston Choi, which tackles Orientalist art and theater.

April 1

LA Beer Festival

Los Angeles Center Studios | 1201 W. 5th St., #T-110, Los Angeles, CA 90017 | April 1 | eventbrite.com

Benefitting Noah’s B-ark, a nonprofit that rescues pets from shelters and finds them permanent homes, this year’s Beer Festival will feature over 80 breweries, 200 beers, LA’s top-notch food trucks, live music and more.

‘Kiss Of The Spider Woman’

A Noise Within | 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | April 1-23 | anoisewithin.org

In a South American prison cell in a country under authoritarian rule, two polar opposites discover that love may spring in the most unlikely of places. Poignant, chilling, funny and sensual, this intimate two-hander is the story of Valentin, a macho political prisoner whose commitment to the Marxist cause takes precedence over everything else, and queer, movie-loving Molina, who escapes the harsh reality of prison life by retelling beloved film noir classics and emulating their glamorous leading ladies. Forced to share a cell in Buenos Aires’ notorious Villa Devoto prison during Argentina’s “Dirty War,” the two forge an unlikely relationship.

Ed F. Martin and Adrián González in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” | Photo by Craig Schwartz

Riverside Art Market 2023

White Park | 3936 Chestnut St., Riverside, CA 92501 | April 1 | riversideartmuseum.org

Featuring over 100 artist vendors, crafts for kids, entertainment, face-painting, community booths, food, beer and wine, the Riverside Art Market will raise funds for the Riverside Art Museum. Admission is free.

City Of STEM + LA Maker Faire

LA State Historic Park | 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | April 1 | cityofstem.org

The free all-day event will feature hands-on a special appearance by Bill Nye the Science Guy, activities, demonstrations, expert presentations, crafting, food and workshops for explorers and scientists of all ages. There will also be content in Spanish.

Spring Corgi Beach Day

Huntington Dog Beach | 100 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648 | April 1 | socalcorgibeachday.com

In case you need more reasons to attend a free event at the beach with over 1,200 corgis, there will also be food trucks, a corgi kissing booth, contests, entertainment, and vendors.

Spring Carnival

Santa Anita Park | 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007 | April 1-2 | santaanita.com

The carnival features rides, inflatable jumpers, carnival games, pony rides, face painting, arts and crafts. On April 1-2 enjoy BBQ plates with brisket, St. Louis pork ribs, pulled pork, and pork belly.

626 Night Market Mini

Downtown Santa Monica | 1324 E. Fifth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | April 1-2 | 626nightmarket.com

Three dozen vendors selling food, merchandise and crafts gather in downtown Santa Monica this spring and admission is free.

Selections range from the traditional to the extreme and cover everything in between. | Photo by Galen Patterson / Hey SoCal

BBQueer

Mountain View Park | 12127 Elliott Ave., El Monte, CA 91732 | April 1 | sgvlgbtq.org

At a time when it’s desperately needed, the San Gabriel Valley LGBTQ Center is hosting a BBQueer community gathering centering Trans Day of Visibility.

Daybreaker LA 10-Year Together Tour

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (North American Mammal Hall and Grand Foyer) | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | April 1 | eventbrite.com

Get up early for this sober dance party from Daybreaker LA. There will be DJs, live musicians, coffee, breakfast treats and kombucha.

Spring Bunny Photos

Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | April 1 | cityofmonrovia.org

The City of Monrovia is hosting this spring event featuring photo opportunities, arts and crafts, lawn games and storytime for kids. Keep an eye on the weather as the event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

818 Night Market

Reseda | 19620 Vanowen St, Reseda, CA 91335 | April 1 | the818nightmarket.com

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

April 2

‘That Perfect Place’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | April 2-23 | echotheatercompany.ludus.com

Writer/actor Brent Jennings imagines what his mentally challenged brother might have said, had he been able to speak. “The stories presented in ‘That Perfect Place’ are a representation, a musing, a meditation on the lives of the family I grew up a part of, presented by its most challenged member,” says Jennings. “A member that may have been the most soulful, wisest and compassionate one of us all.”

Curtis Edward Jennings. | Photo courtesy ofThe Echo Theater Company

Rockin Spring Marketplace

Roxanne’s | 1115 E. Wardlow Road, Long Beach, CA 90807 | April 2 | instagram.com/p/CqTgMbRPdVu

Vatos Who Tiki is hosting a marketplace pop-up featuring vintage clothes, tiki vendors, live DJ sets, tiki drinks and more.

PCC Flea Market

Pasadena City College | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | April 2 | pasadena.edu

If you’re not done shopping, head to the Pasadena City College Flea Market to search for antiques and collectibles from over 400 vendors.

Palm Springs Vintage Market

Palm Springs Cultural Center | 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262 | April 2 May 7 | palmspringsvintagemarket.com

The market features food, entertainment, vintage Americana and midcentury modern finds.

Masters Of Taste

Rose Bowl | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103 | April 2 | mastersoftastela.com

Eat some of the best gourmet food in the Southland while helping to raise funds for Union Station Homeless Services. For more information on what dishes you can expect, read Brianna Chu’s review on HeySoCal.com.

Masters of Taste at the Rose Bowl. | Photo courtesy of Masters of Taste

April 3

‘An Improbable Fiction’

A Noise Within | 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | April 3 | anoisewithin.org

It’s plague time, and Shakespeare’s characters are out of sorts (and out of work). Several of our favorite Shakespearean characters reunite at the Boar’s Head Tavern to celebrate life and ruminate on the state of the world in this free staged reading of “An Improbable Fiction.”

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | April 3 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

April 4

‘Smoochy Girl’

Parson’s Nose Theater | 95 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | April 4 | parsonsnose.com

The one-act play explores how a girl without a mom becomes a woman with one. The play will be followed by a discussion with playwright and actress Aidan Rees and Mary Chalon.

Roast Battle

The Comedy Store | 8433 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069 | April 4 | visitwesthollywood.com

Comics battle it out in three rounds of insults.

April 5

San Dimas Farmers Market

San Dimas | 245 E. Bonita Ave., San Dimas, CA 91773 | April 5 | sandimasfarmersmarket.com

The San Dimas Farmers Market is opening up for the season. Pick up fresh produce or artisanal goods.

Musical Improv Is Cool Again

The Clubhouse | 1607 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027 | April 5 | eventbrite.com

This isn’t your typical improv comedy show. Here, performers improvise music, lyrics and jokes.

April 6

Gimme Gimme Disco

The Observatory | 3503 S. Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana, CA 92704 | April 6 | gimmegimmedisco.com

Dancing Queens, it’s time to hit the floor at this dance party for ABBA lovers. DJs will also play other disco hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Throwback Thursdays

The Canyon – Agoura Hills | 28912 Roadside Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 | April 6 | wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

30 Fallouts to Romance performs classic emo and pop punk hits from bands like My Chemical Romance, Fallout Boy, and Panic! At the Disco.

‘Hiroshima Mon Amour’

The Secret Movie Club Theater | 1917 Bay St., 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90021 | April 6 | eventbrite.com

The 1959 film is set in post-WWII Hiroshima where a Japanese architect and French actress recount their love affair, past romances and the fear and devastation of nuclear annihilation.

Riverside Artswalk

Artist Vendor Lot | Main Street, between 6th and 9th streets, Riverside, CA 92501 | April 6 | riversideartswalk.com

Spotlighting muralist Ekaterina Orlovie, the Riverside Artswalk will host a show exhibiting her solo work. Participants will also have the chance to visit more than 22 locations downtown, including museums, galleries, and studios.

Ongoing

American Ballet Theatre’s ‘Like Water For Chocolate’

Segerstrom Center for the Arts | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through April 2 | scfta.org

SoCal audiences will be the first in the country to experience this magical, three-act Mexican love story with the stellar dancers of American Ballet Theatre’s translating this richly layered story. This family saga set in 19th-century Mexico tells the story of Tita, a young Mexican woman who is overwhelmed by a sense of duty and family tradition, unable to marry until her mother dies. Emotion runs deep, her only form of expression spilling out from the kitchen— influencing everyone around her in startling and dramatic ways. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she falls in forbidden love with her wealthy neighbor Pedro. Their hidden passion has far-reaching—and devastating—consequences.

Cassandra Trenary and Daniel Camargo in “Like Water for Chocolate.” | Photo by Emma Zordan

LA Theatre Week

LA County, OC, and IE theaters | Extended through April 2 | theatreweek.com

With tickets to more than 75 productions starting at just $20, audiences will be able to experience high-caliber shows at prices that democratize access to the best of LA culture.Participating shows and performing arts organizations include “Into The Woods” at the Ahmanson Theatre, the world premiere of “Did You See What Walter Paisley Did Today?” at La Mirada Theatre, “Ragtime” at the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, Hershey Felder as “George Gershwin Alone” at The Wallis, “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Anastasia” at Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, four shows from the Latino Theatre Company at Los Angeles Theatre Company, Musical Theatre Village’s “Nunsense,” “All Shook Up” at the Gem Theatre in Orange County, and more dates and availability for Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo.”

‘Designing with Disaster: Stories From Seven Regenerative Cities’

Japan House LA | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through April 2 | japanhousela.com

Inspired by the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, the exhibition introduces the concept of “Regenerative Urbanism” – anticipatory urban design that explores the optimistic possibility of symbioses between humans and the natural and constructed worlds, embracing inevitable disasters and creating disaster-resilient environments. The exhibition also features illuminated Regenerative City Wells with an immersive physical, video, and audio experience envisioning seven hypothetical regenerative cities. Admission to the exhibition is free.

‘Let Me In’

Theatre 68 Arts Complex | 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601 | Through April 2 | theatre68artscomplex.com

This “dark-ish” comedy about love follows a bride’s best friend and her intended groom as the wedding turns into a funeral. “I lost my best friend in a car accident when I was in my twenties. I still grieve. I think she would be very happy to know I have written a play out of my grief,” shares writer and director Brynn Thayer.

‘Love And Information’

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center | 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 | Through April 3 | antaeus.org

What does it mean to be human? The digital age has given humanity access to radical equality, effortless connection and unprecedented intimacy. It has also served as a driver of detachment, alienation and unbridled anger. “Love and Information” examines these ideas and more through a kaleidoscope of scenes that reflect on the way we communicate in the 21st century.

‘(Im)migrants Of The State’

The Actors’ Gangat The Ivy Substation | 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA, 90232 | Through April 7 | theactorsgang.com

Created by and based on the real-life experiences of formerly incarcerated actors, these stories run the full gamut of emotions, and the creators have found a way to employ humor, joy, and hope as they face even the darkest moments. For 17 years, the teaching artists of the theater’s Prison Project have been creating transformational opportunities for incarcerated men and women. An ensemble of Prison Project alumni with over 240 years of combined incarceration who have found their way to freedom now want to share their stories with audiences.

(Left to right) Edgar Rodriguez, John Dich, and Montrell Harrell. | Photo by Bob Turton

‘Mulyana: Modular Utopia’

USC Fisher Museum | 823 W. Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90089 | Through April 8 | fisher.usc.edu

The exhibition is an introduction to Indonesian artist Mulyana’s large kinetic environments composed of intricately constructed, knit modules of marine life sculptures that vividly portray an unadulterated underwater world. Through his artworks, Mulyana hopes to instill a new consciousness of shared responsibility to protect the environment.

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through April 9 | regenerationblackcinema.org

The exhibition explores the achievements and challenges of Black filmmakers in the US in both independent production and the studio system—in front of the camera and behind it—from cinema’s infancy in the 1890s to the early 1970s. The Regeneration Summit, Feb. 3–5, 2023, will be a two-day celebration of Black cinema featuring artists, scholars, and filmmakers participating in conversations, workshops, and activations throughout the museum.

‘Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992’

Mark Taper Forum | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through April 9 | centertheatregroup.org

Revisit a pivotal moment in LA’s recent history. “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” draws on over 350 interviews with politicians, activists, police, jurors, shopkeepers and countless other Los Angelenos to explore the uprising sparked by the acquittal of the men charged in the Rodney King police brutality case.

Springtime Easter Festival

Moorpark Farm Center | 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, CA 93021 | Through April 10 | underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Celebrate spring with a trip to the farm for a egg hunting, visits with animals at the petting areas, tractor-drawn wagon rides, hay pyramids, photos, slides, barrel horses and more activities.

‘Mutant Olive 2.0’

Hudson Guild Theatre | 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038 | Through April 11 | onstage411.com/mutant

Writer/performer Mitch Hara returns with a newer and even more outrageous version of his hilarious, heart-wrenching, multiple award-winning signature play, “Mutant Olive 2.0.” Father and son forgiveness is at the core of Hara’s manic, brave, tour-de-force performance as Adam Astra, an actor whose past seems to constantly seep into his present. Set during what turns out to be a truly cringe-worthy audition, Astra relays tales of his soul-sucking childhood, monstrous substance abuse, rampant sex, crashed cars, an out of body experience and a black cape — even as he tries out for his dream role in “Hamilton: Unplugged.”

‘The Tempest: An Immersive Experience’

Shakespeare Center LA | 1238 W. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90026 | Through April 16 | shakespearecenter.org

In this reimagined immersive performance based on William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” the audience will find themselves shipwrecked onto the shifting sands of an island under the spell of supernatural powers. Guests can excavate clues and solve puzzles, while indulging in themed artisan elixirs and island vibrations.

Kay Sibal as Miranda. | Photo courtesy of Davidson & Choy Publicity

SpringTopia

Topanga Promenade Mall | 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91367 | Through April 16 | springtopiafest.com

Ovey rides, food, games and seven immersive lands featuring light shows, real puppies, a 3D circus, a Winter Wonderland, a pirate ship, a silent disco, and two spooky mazes.

‘Unrivaled’

Boston Court Pasadena | 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Through April 23 | bostoncourtpasadena.org

Unrivaled is a fictional account of two of Japan’s most beloved female writers, 11th-century ladies-in-waiting Murasaki Shikibu and Sei Shonagon. This ultimate frenemy tale explores the complicated relationship between two women who simultaneously respect and resent each other’s talent. This hilarious and poignant world premiere is about friendship, heartbreak, and what it means to be a female artist. Perhaps most of all, it’s about no matter how much things change, the more they stay the same.

‘The Thin Place’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through April 24 | echotheatercompany.com

Can we talk with the dead? Communicate with loved ones we’ve lost? In this mesmerizing new play, Linda promises that we can. If you listen — really listen — she can take you to the “thin place,” the fragile boundary between our world and the next. Are psychic abilities real, or merely a cunning illusion that awakens our deepest desires?

‘Yaacobi & Leidental’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025 | Through April 30 | odysseytheatre.com

An absurdist tale about a love triangle gone wrong, Yaacobi & Leidental is a comic escapade through the failings of friendship and love. Even as we laugh at the antics of brash Yaacobi, insecure Leidental and not-as-sweet-as-she-looks Ruth Shekhash, we are reminded of our own shared human frailty in the face of desire and suffering. The cheerful songs stand in stark contrast to the cruelties visited on one another by these three friends.

Ilia Volok, Sera Heywood-Rakhimova,and Michael Redfield in “Yaacobi & Leidental.” | Photo by Jenny Graham

‘Connections: Asia’

Getty Center Museum | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through May 7 | getty.edu

The exhibit features five works of Asian art made between the 14th and 18th centuries in China, India, Korea and Japan on loan from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and displayed alongside European paintings and sculpture in the Getty’s collection made around the same time. “This juxtaposition creates visual and thematic dialogues that highlight the form and function of devotional images, woodcarving techniques, traditions of painting landscapes and portraits of prominent individuals, and the trade of luxury goods,” according to the Getty.

Desert X 2023

Coachella Valley | Through May 7 | desertx.org

Site-specific art installations throughout the Coachella Valley examine how humans shape and impact their environment, and the environment of others, in both beneficial and detrimental ways. “The desert is full of mythologies, ones that equip people with a strong will to survive in conditions some might think to be impossible, and this combination of tenacity through storytelling contributes to the important role of ‘the desert’ in many cultures around the world,” says co-curator Diana Campbell. “One of the many challenges of this project is not to over-romanticize this ‘tenacity’ and to work with art, artists, and storytelling to address real problems (that are not just stories) facing humans and non-humans who live in the Coachella Valley today.”

‘The Hilton Als Series: Njideka Akunyili Crosby’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through June 12 | huntington.org

The exhibit features a selection of works by Nigerian-born, Los Angeles–based artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby in the final exhibition curated by the Pulitzer Prize–winning author and New Yorker magazine critic Hilton Als, in collaboration with the Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) and Akynyili Crosby. The two selected five collage-based paintings from “The Beautyful Ones,” Crosby’s ongoing series of intimate portraits of Nigerian children, including members of her own family.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.