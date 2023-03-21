Caltrans launches cleanup program for LA communities, roadways

Volunteers at the Berendo Middle School clean-up event. | Photo courtesy of Caltrans/Twitter

A Caltrans cleanup initiative is underway statewide, including several events in the Los Angeles area, the agency announced Friday.

Clean California is a state beautification program that focuses on the state’s roadways and making improvements to local streets and public spaces, according to Caltrans. The initiative is in the midst of a new 11-day series of events “to clean up communities and spread the word about taking pride in keeping California clean.”

Clean California Community Days began Friday and will conclude March 27 with numerous events taking place across the state. Some of the events in Los Angeles and Ventura include:

The Community Cleanup at Berendo Middle School on Saturday morning featured a kick-off by state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-East Los Angeles, LA City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez and representatives from the office of Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Boyle Heights.The event was hosted by the Pico-Union Neighborhood Council and was attended by volunteers.

Also last Saturday morning, the city of Los Angeles Community Clean-up Kickoff Event had 50-75 volunteers who picked up litter along the I-110 corridor near the intersection of 111th Street and Olive Street. Volunteers proceeded north on Olive Street up to Century Boulevard. Attendees included Board of Public Works President Aura Garcia and people affiliated with the Gang Alternatives Program, Coalition for Responsible Community Development and the LA Conservation Corps.

This Saturday, March 25, the city of Compton’s Community Beautification and Celebration Event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif, Compton College and Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Compton, “are hosting neighborhood clean-ups around the Compton College, a mini Job Fair, and Community Celebration featuring food, live entertainment and more,” according to Caltrans.

Also this Saturday, the City of Ventura and Surfrider Foundation Beach Clean-up Event will be followed by an educational festival. The beach clean-up goes from 9-11 a.m. at Promenade Park in Ventura. Public parking is at Surfers Point Shoreline Drive in Ventura.

On March 27, the Clean California campaign will conduct the final event of the event series in Los Angeles.

“In partnership with the Niles Foundation, this event will focus on perpetuating environmental long-term sustainability and community beautification,” according to Caltrans. “Having been beautified previously, this space is an example of the work Clean CA and foundations like the Niles Foundation are working to spread throughout the state.”

There are a number of ways Californians can take part in clean-up efforts, Caltrans reported.

“To get involved with events, visit CleanCA.com and explore either hosting or participating in community events as a part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s sweeping $1.2 billion, multiyear cleanup and beautification effort being implemented by Caltrans,” the agency said.

Last month, Gov. Newsom announced a funding round totaling $100 million in grants for local Clean California projects.

As a result there are a variety of job opportunities connected with Clean California, according to Caltrans. More information on jobs is available on program website’s jobs section.

Caltrans is also in the process of developing the Clean California Community program, in which communities from across the state can seek to earn a designation by meeting criteria focused on preventing and removing litter, promoting recycling and otherwise greening or beautifying their neighborhoods. Incentives will also be available to prompt communities to earn this designation.

“These and future events are only successful due to strong collaboration with our local Caltrans districts, government and community partners,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a statement. “But it is incumbent upon each Californian to help keep highways, roadways and communities clean.”

Since Clean California began in July 2021, Caltrans reported that participants have removed nearly 1.4 million cubic yards of litter from state highways, which is equal to more than 23,000 tons “or enough trash to fill more than 420 Olympic-size swimming pools.” Caltrans has also hired more than 830 people as part of the Clean California initiative.