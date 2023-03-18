Shooting reports from this past week in Los Angeles County

| Photo courtesy of PxHere (CC0)

Shooting incidents happened throughout Los Angeles County this week, including an armed standoff with authorities that according to the sheriff’s department resulted in a suspect’s suicide.

Authorities also confirmed that a suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head following a confrontation that left three LAPD officers wounded on March 8.

Two men shot near pool at Newhall apartment complex

Two men were shot at the pool of a Newhall apartment complex Saturday, though sheriff’s officials did not immediately confirm a report that the victims were dead.

Authorities were notified at 10:51 a.m. Saturday of a shooting at the Village Apartment Homes at 23700 Valle del Oro, just north of Newhall Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics dispatched at 10:55 a.m. regarding two possible gunshot victims cleared the scene at 11:17 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

KeyNews.tv reported that county paramedics dispatched to the scene arrived to find one person on the floor of a community pool at the Village Apartment Homes and the other victim lying on a pool chair. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the news service reported.

Two wounded in South Los Angeles

Two men were wounded Friday evening in a shooting in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 9 p.m. to Avalon Boulevard and Imperial Highway where they learned the two victims were walking along Imperial Highway when the suspects fired several shots at them, striking one in a leg and another in the side, Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Witnesses told officers the suspects drove from the scene heading west on Imperial Highway in an older model, blue Chevrolet Tahoe, Madison said.

Two teens arrested in connection with fatal Long Beach park shooting

Two teenage boys were in custody Friday in connection with a shooting at a Long Beach park that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded two men.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the two teens — a 16-year-old from Long Beach and a 17-year-old from Signal Hill — were arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Both were being held without bail, police said.

Police said they are suspected in a shooting that occurred at 1:51 p.m. Jan. 21 at Silverado Park in the 1500 block of West 31st Street near John Muir Elementary School. Police said at the time that the suspects were in an SUV that was driven up to a basketball court, and the occupants opened fire.

Khalil Saleem, 17, of Long Beach, died in the shooting, and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators have not released any details about a possible motive for the shooting. It was unclear what led investigators to the two teens who were arrested Thursday.

LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement, “Unfortunately, gun violence continues to impact our most vulnerable populations and we will continue working with our partners to identify ways in which we can disrupt violence in our community.”

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting was asked to contact Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

One dead in Willowbrook shooting; circumstances unclear

A 44-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in the Willowbrook area.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded around 8:15 a.m. to the intersection of East 132nd and Alameda streets.

Deputies found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, sheriff’s officials said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

There was no immediate word on a suspect. The victim’s name was not released. Sheriff’s officials described him only as a Hispanic man.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

One shot outside South LA Burger King; Two suspects sought

A shooting outside a South Los Angeles Burger King left one person seriously injured Friday, and two suspects were being sought.

Los Angeles police responded around 3:20 p.m. to the fast-food restaurant at Vernon Avenue and Figueroa Street and found the victim, described only as a person about 30 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was not breathing and unresponsive, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two male suspects were seek running from the scene, heading westbound from the restaurant.

Man arrested in fatal shooting in Palms area

A man was in custody Friday in the fatal shooting of a relative in the Palms area of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Military Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect entered the victim’s home and shot him, LAPD Officer Annie Moran told City News Service. The man, in his 60s, was wounded multiple times and died at the scene, police said. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

Andrew Conaway, 35, of Los Angeles was booked on suspicion of murder, and he was being held on $2 million bail, the LAPD reported.

Moran said the victim and the suspect were related. The suspect was arrested as he was driving away from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call detectives at 213-382-9470, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Man fatally shot in Compton; investigation underway

A man was fatally shot in the Compton area Friday, and an investigation was underway.

The man died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 8:15 a.m. near 132nd and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Information on the man’s identity was not immediately available. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Man fatally shot in Hacienda Heights

A man was shot and killed in Hacienda Heights and Tuesday sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation into his death.

Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded at 5:37 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of Hinnen Avenue where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Patricia Thomas.

The victim was taken by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man shot near Los Angeles-Culver City border

A man was shot in the hip near the Culver City-Los Angeles border.

The shooting was reported at 5:35 p.m. and Culver City Police Department officers responded to 12308 Mitchell Ave., between Centinela Avenue and Keeshen Drive where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Man found shot to death in Bell identified

A man who was shot to death in Bell was publicly identified Sunday.

Brian Ledesma was 38 years old, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.

Bell Police Department officers were called at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday to the 5000 block of Rickenbacker Road, south of Atlantic Avenue and west of the Long Beach (710) Freeway where they found Ledesma suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, said Lt. Michael Gomez of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting Bell police with their homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls could be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man, woman wounded in downtown shooting

A man and woman were wounded in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. Saturday at 918 S. San Pedro St., according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The victims were described as a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, Orris said.

Paramedics took them to a hospital where one of the victims was in critical condition and one had stable vital signs but Orris did not know which victim was critical.

Suspect information was not available.

A Google search indicated the location was a recording studio.

Updated March 18, 2023, 12:22 p.m.